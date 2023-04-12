Canine Robocop: NYPD unveils hi-tech robot dogs, will use them in hostage situations, traffic operations

Looks like the New York Police Department has some new toys that would definitely make some of the best police forces green in the gills because of jealousy. However, the people of New York don’t seem to approve of the latest crime-fighting gizmos that the NYPD got for themselves.

New Yorkers are angry after the NYPD and mayor announced the deployment of a new fleet of ‘Big Brother’ robocops to police the city’s streets and subways.

The Canine Machinist

The new robotic police dog will assist cops in navigating potentially risky situations, and the city is trialling two for $750,000. The K5 Autonomous Security Robot and the StarChase GPS system will also monitor people and cars at unknown expenses.

Mayor Eric Adams campaigned on a vow to reduce crime in New York City, and he believes the robotic recruits would save lives and stop atrocities in the city. However, when it comes to releasing robocops in the concrete jungle, New Yorkers are not on the same page as the mayor.

Also read: At Your Service: Robots are already taking over one of US’ most common jobs – waiting tables

One resident shared their frustration about the new recruits on Twitter: “We want fully funded libraries and schools, not more expensive toys for the NYPD.” While other residents said the robots are ‘dystopian surveillance technologies.’

The New York City Police Department issued its yearly crime report for the previous year, finding that statistics were up in nearly every category, despite the mayor’s recent statements. Despite Adams’ repeated claims that his work to handle the issue has been effective, the figures offer a grim image of the city’s efforts to fight crime, which has skyrocketed since the outbreak.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell kicked off the event by emphasising the need of police being “equipped with the tools, training, and technology necessary to do that job safely and effectively.”

Leveraging AI to fight crime

The K5 autonomous security robot, which uses artificial intelligence to send real-time event notifications to first responders, will be the first to touch the streets. Knightscope’s egg-shaped contraption is outfitted with microphones, a camera, and sonar and lidar sensors.

It is around 5.5 feet tall, weighs 400 pounds, and has a top speed of three miles per hour.

Also read: San Francisco Police can now kill high-risk suspects using robots

“The K5 has been used by law enforcement agencies, including the Huntington Park Police, college campuses throughout this country, corporations, shopping malls, and other places where needed security and additional deterrents of crime was needed,” said Jeffrey Maddrey, chief of the department at the NYPD, at a press conference.

The K5 is on lease to the NYPD as a trial basis, which is set to start June or July, and will roam around Times Square or subway stations. StarChase GPS tracking systems are available in two varieties: portable and vehicle-mounted. It fires a projectile at the car, allowing the authorities to follow it using GPS.

Already proving its worth

“On Saturday night, we had it deployed with some trained cops,” said Chief John Chell.

“An automobile was taken in Queens. The vehicle was pursued into the Bronx. This gadget was found in one of our Bronx apartments. They made use of this equipment.”

Also read: Canine sentinel: Australian army conducts trials of mind-controlled ‘robot dogs’ in training exercise

“The driver pulled over, we made the arrest, we removed a stolen car off the street. Also, we kept our officers safe, minimised the chase, and kept the community safe.”

The technology, which has been used in shopping malls and other public places for numerous years, will first be accompanied by a human companion, according to authorities.

The final robocop was a four-legged yellow machine that trotted along the street.

Beginning this summer, the remote-controlled, 70-pound Digidog will be used in dangerous scenarios such as hostage standoffs, according to Adams. He also stated that he will not give in to anti-robot dog sentiment. “It was something that had been implemented earlier under the previous government. And a few noisy folks objected, so we took a step back,” he explained. “That is not how I work. I base my decisions on what is best for the city.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.