Tidying Up Space: Scientists are experimenting with Star Trek-like weapon to clean up space debris

As we draw closer to an age where space travel will be commonplace, some scientists are occupied with one question that has the potential to put a stop to Earth’s commonplace space travel, even before it begins – how do we deal with existing space debris and make a safe passageway for your rockets and vehicles.

The answer, some believe, lies in the Star Trek universe.

As if they were trying to make Star Trek a reality, a bunch of scientists at the University of Colorado, Boulder, have been working on a device that would enable them to shoot “tractor beams.” Tractor beams are fictional technology commonly depicted in science fiction literature, films, and television shows, and have the ability to emit magnetic force and push or pull objects away from their positions, without coming into contact with them.

Initial designs show promise

The researchers’ early design concepts are generating excitement as they show promising results. Through their calculations, they have determined that these concepts have the potential to move objects weighing several tons over the course of two to three months. However, it is important to note that this movement would occur at a relatively slow pace.

Hanspeter Schaub, the chair of the aerospace engineering department at the University of Colorado Boulder, explained in a press statement that they are generating an electrostatic force that can either attract or repel objects, drawing a parallel to the tractor beam depicted in “Star Trek,” although acknowledging its significantly lower power.

While there is still a significant amount of work needed before it can be considered a space-ready prototype, an actual tractor beam could potentially become an invaluable tool for addressing the issue of space debris that increasingly clutters Earth’s orbits. Furthermore, this represents one of those exceptional instances where real-life technology appears to be progressing towards the science fiction ideals of the golden era.

Clearing up space

Julian Hammerl, one of the aerospace engineers involved in the research at CU Boulder, explained that with the attractive force generated by the tractor beam, it becomes possible to remove debris without any physical contact. This force acts as a “virtual tether,” allowing for the manipulation and movement of objects without the need for a physical connection.

The space debris problem is a significant concern, particularly in the geosynchronous orbit (GEO), which is a highly sought-after region where satellites can maintain a fixed position relative to Earth. According to Schaub, GEO is becoming overcrowded, likening it to the prestigious Bel Air neighbourhood.

Dangerous to get into contact with space debris

NASA has recently emphasized the gravity of the space junk issue in a report, suggesting that lightly nudging the debris instead of completely removing them from orbit might be a more practical solution. However, physically coming into contact with the debris poses risks, making a hands-off tractor beam an even more appealing option.

According to the researchers, touching objects in space is highly dangerous due to their fast and unpredictable movements. Kaylee Champion, one of the CU Boulder project researchers, highlighted this hazard. Consequently, using a tractor beam, because it doesn’t require physical contact, becomes an attractive alternative.

Furthermore, the use of tractor beams for cleanup operations could be significantly more cost-effective. Schaub explained that a spacecraft equipped with a tractor beam could potentially move dozens of objects throughout its lifespan, reducing the overall cost. He emphasized the importance of avoiding exorbitant expenses, stating that no one wants to spend a billion dollars to deal with space debris.

