Google Bets Big On Pixxel: Invests in Indian space-tech startup, had sent satellite on Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Alphabet-owned Google is making its first investment in the Indian space sector by leading a $36 million Series B funding round in Pixxel, a space tech startup based in Bengaluru. This move follows the Indian government’s announcement of a new privatization policy in April.

Founded in 2019, Pixxel is a startup focused on satellite imaging. Its goal is to create a constellation of satellites capable of identifying mineral deposits and assessing crop productivity by analyzing the spectral signatures of images.

Additionally, Pixxel aims to enable broadband services similar to Starlink and power applications such as supply chain tracking.

Following Google’s investment in Pixxel, Awais Ahmed, the founder and CEO, expressed that this investment makes Pixxel the most valued space tech company in India.

Our journey to the stars just got a $36M boost! We’re over the moon to announce that @PixxelSpace has secured $36M in Series B funding! 🚀 A big thank you to @Google, @lightspeedvp, @radicalvcfund, and others for believing in our vision of transforming the way we see our planet! pic.twitter.com/oTUOySe06F — Awais Ahmed (@awaisahmedna) June 1, 2023



Pixxel had previously launched its hyperspectral imaging satellite called ‘Shakuntala’ with the assistance of SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. This satellite is dedicated to monitoring climate change.

Pixxel is among the many private companies looking for a fillip since India opened the space sector, encouraging startups to deliver broadband services like Starlink and to power applications like tracking supply chains.

The government announced its private-sector space policy framework in April.

The investment in Pixxel comes at a time when startups, including those in the space industry, have faced challenges in raising funds. The bankruptcy of Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit launch company has put additional pressure on space startups.

However, despite the difficulties faced by the industry, Pixxel has successfully secured funding from Google, which highlights the potential and confidence in the company’s vision and capabilities.

The collaboration between Pixxel and Google is not new, as the companies have worked together in the past. Ahmed highlighted the shared interest in satellite data, agriculture, the environment, and Google’s expertise in products like Google Earth, which contributed to the mutual benefits of the partnership.

Pixxel is planning to launch six additional satellites next year, in addition to the three already deployed. The company is also focusing on expanding its team of engineers for analytics purposes.

Ahmed’s inspiration for starting a space tech startup came after visiting Elon Musk’s SpaceX and participating in a student competition to build a demonstration hyperloop transport pod.

Alongside co-founder Kshitij Khandelwal, Ahmed had set out to develop an AI model that utilizes satellite data to predict crop yields, identify illegal mining activities, and track natural disasters.

Pixxel was founded with the realization that existing commercial satellite images lacked the level of detail they desired. In response to this limitation, Pixxel developed a unique approach to satellite imaging. Instead of simply assigning primary colors to each pixel, their satellites capture and analyze a wide spectrum of light.

This advanced technology is known as hyperspectral imaging, which enables Pixxel to gather more comprehensive and detailed data from their satellite images. By leveraging hyperspectral imaging, Pixxel aims to provide more in-depth insights and analysis for various applications such as identifying mineral deposits, monitoring crop productivity, and tracking environmental changes.

