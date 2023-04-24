Space Travel: Japanese space startup tries to be the first commercial space org to land on the Moon

There have been many space startups that have tried to have their rovers or satellites land on the Moon, but to no avail. As of now, the only rovers that have been successfully deployed on the surface of the Moon, have been launched by the public sector space organisations of various countries – mainly organisations like NASA or ISRO.

A Japanese space startup called iSpace will try to land on the Moon this week, in one of their modules. If successful, they will be the first commercial organisations to have reached the lunar surface.

The event will be aired live on April 25, 2023, at 11:40 AM ET, providing spectators a look behind the scenes at mission control in Tokyo as engineers monitor the difficult task. Lunar landings are uncommon in and of themselves, much alone possibilities for the general public to witness them in real-time.

The HAKUTO-R mission is one of many upcoming commercial lunar missions. Others in the works are a result of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services Programme, which was launched in 2018 to engage the private sector to assist in the delivery of goods to the Moon. Because it is not an American firm, iSpace, a startup specialising in landing vehicles, was unable to actively participate in the NASA programme, but it is partnering on a contract sponsored by Draper Technologies in Massachusetts to land on the Moon in 2025.

All of these forthcoming missions are intended to help NASA’s lunar objectives by delivering supplies and experiments to the surface in advance of astronauts’ arrival in 2025 or later, as well as launching a future lunar economy. NASA has a deal with iSpace to purchase lunar dust samples obtained during the mission. HAKUTO-R is also carrying cargo for numerous other customers: it will attempt to bring two rovers to the surface, one from the Emirati and one from the Japanese space programmes.

“I see this as the beginning of a new phase of commercial missions to the Moon, with three #CLPS launches expected from (the United States) in 2023,” tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s former chief of science.

The effort by iSpace to land on the Moon will be livestreamed on YouTube. If the weather changes, the crew has identified three other lunar landing sites. The landing date may alter depending on the location, according to authorities. There will be fallbacks on April 26, May 1, and May 3.

The spaceship will undertake a brake engine burn during the landing phase to decelerate down from orbit. The lander will alter its orientation and speed using a sequence of pre-programmed procedures in order to land softly on the lunar surface. The procedure should take roughly an hour.

People watching the broadcast from across the world will be able to see inside the company’s Tokyo mission control centre. Live and pre-recorded interviews will also be included in the broadcast. If the landing is successful, iSpace will provide visual confirmation of the spacecraft on the Moon, company spokesman Andrew Ames told reporters.

HAKUTO-R arose from the Google Lunar XPrize competition, which promised a $20 million prize to the first commercial spacecraft developer to land on the Moon, travel 500 metres, and send back video. The agreement expired before any of the rivals involved could complete it.

The spacecraft has been on a five-month voyage to the Moon since launching in December 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida. On March 21, it executed a successful orbital injection manoeuvre that sent HAKUTO-R into lunar orbit, and on April 13, it completed its last manoeuvre before landing.

The private sector has attempted the feat before: in 2019, an Israeli NGO and firm cooperated on the $100 million Beresheet project, which intended to land on the Moon. An orientation component failed as the spaceship fell, causing the main engine to shut down.

Mission controllers attempted to restart the spacecraft, but it was too late: engineers had lost contact with the ship by the time the engine restarted. It collided with the Moon, perhaps scattering some fascinating artefacts such as microscopic tardigrades, sometimes known as “water bears,” suspended in epoxy.

