Russian tanks, gymnast sport 'Z' symbol; here's what you need to know about the pro-war sign

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak, convicted foreign agent Maria Butina and supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sported the 'Z' symbol. But what does it mean?

FP Explainers March 07, 2022 16:45:10 IST
The sign Z and words "we don't leave ours behind" is seen in St. Petersburg, Russia. AP

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his “shocking behaviour” in displaying a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an event in Doha.

At the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Kuliak sported a 'Z' on his shirt while standing next to Ukrainian gold medallist Illia Kovtun. Kuliak, 20, had "Z" prominently visible - a move that has not gone down well with fellow competitors and the sporting body.

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against … Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup,” the FIG said in a statement on Sunday.

The move comes days after FIG had cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus while clarifying no new events will be staged there until further notice. At the same time, Russian and Belarusian gymnasts are barred from competitions.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4. From March 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions,” the statement added.

What does the "Z" represent?

The “Z”, a letter that does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, has been smeared on Russian tanks and vehicles that have invaded Ukraine. The symbol has come to indicate support for the invasion.

Without official confirmation, there is only speculation behind what "Z" could mean. Kamil Galeev, a former Galina Starovoitova Fellow at policy think tank The Wilson Center, tweeted that some interpreted the "Z" as short for "za pobedy" — the Russian term for "victory." Others have guessed the "Z" is short for "zapad" (or west) and is meant to signify west-bound infantry.

The symbol has been sported by ultra-right, pro-Russian supporters. What started as demarcation on Russian military vehicles has become a symbol to express support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Cars and businesses in Russia have emblazoned the "Z" symbol.

A group of Russian protesters in Leningrad were filmed wearing hoodies with a white "Z" along with the words "We don't give up our own."

Maria Butina, convicted for being an unregistered foreign agent and current member of Russian assembly (Duma), was seen in a video removing her blazer and drawing a "Z" on her lapel.

The little public support Russia has enjoyed has come from a few thousands in Belgrade. On 4 March, a crowd of pro-Russian far-right supporters waved signs decorated with "Z" on it.

A protester paints the "Z" sign on a street in Belgrade, in reference to Russian tanks marked with the letter. AFP

Russia’s invasion of neighbour Ukraine - which got underway on 24 February - has been condemned around the world. The violence has sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad and triggered sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

(with inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: March 07, 2022 17:12:38 IST

