Gymnast Ivan Kuliak, convicted foreign agent Maria Butina and supporters of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have sported the 'Z' symbol. But what does it mean?

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his “shocking behaviour” in displaying a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an event in Doha.

At the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Kuliak sported a 'Z' on his shirt while standing next to Ukrainian gold medallist Illia Kovtun. Kuliak, 20, had "Z" prominently visible - a move that has not gone down well with fellow competitors and the sporting body.

For the record. It is not just Putin. Photo: Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak at World Cup in Doha shows his support for Russian aggression in Ukraine by wearing a T-shirt with the letter Z on it - the same symbol, Russians mark their armor in Ukraine.

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against … Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup,” the FIG said in a statement on Sunday.

The move comes days after FIG had cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus while clarifying no new events will be staged there until further notice. At the same time, Russian and Belarusian gymnasts are barred from competitions.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4. From March 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions,” the statement added.

What does the "Z" represent?

The “Z”, a letter that does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, has been smeared on Russian tanks and vehicles that have invaded Ukraine. The symbol has come to indicate support for the invasion.

Without official confirmation, there is only speculation behind what "Z" could mean. Kamil Galeev, a former Galina Starovoitova Fellow at policy think tank The Wilson Center, tweeted that some interpreted the "Z" as short for "za pobedy" — the Russian term for "victory." Others have guessed the "Z" is short for "zapad" (or west) and is meant to signify west-bound infantry.

Business owners put "Z" - showing their support of invasion on their trucks. Here you see a funeral service fully endorsing Z message pic.twitter.com/NM43dO1SrZ — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 6, 2022

"Z" is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret "Z" as "Za pobedy" (for victory). Others - as "Zapad" (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity pic.twitter.com/iWuBPhhdEb — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 6, 2022

The symbol has been sported by ultra-right, pro-Russian supporters. What started as demarcation on Russian military vehicles has become a symbol to express support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Cars and businesses in Russia have emblazoned the "Z" symbol.

A group of Russian protesters in Leningrad were filmed wearing hoodies with a white "Z" along with the words "We don't give up our own."

Just another day in the life of Maria Butina: Drawing a white "Z" marking on your lapel to show solidarity with the invasion of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/raYG3kRznT — Francis Scarr (@francska1) March 3, 2022

Maria Butina, convicted for being an unregistered foreign agent and current member of Russian assembly (Duma), was seen in a video removing her blazer and drawing a "Z" on her lapel.

Russian nationalists are rallying in support of the war with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IonxefBoef — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) March 6, 2022

The little public support Russia has enjoyed has come from a few thousands in Belgrade. On 4 March, a crowd of pro-Russian far-right supporters waved signs decorated with "Z" on it.

Russia’s invasion of neighbour Ukraine - which got underway on 24 February - has been condemned around the world. The violence has sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad and triggered sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

