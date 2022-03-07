Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused outrage by sporting an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

Kuliak's wore a shirt that had the letter 'Z' prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist, on the podium.

The 'Z' has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Kuliak had won the bronze medal on Saturday.

Russian Ivan Kuliak wore the letter Z on his chest during the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha.

The Z is reportedly a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Kuliak won bronze in parallel bars. Ukraine's Kovtun Illia won gold.)https://t.co/iZ1Kb5RIUq pic.twitter.com/Qi6wGHMGHO — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 5, 2022

The Russian gymnast has been called out for his "shocking behaviour" by the International Gymnastics Federation on Sunday.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement from the ruling body said.

It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March,” FIG said. “From 7 March 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.”

