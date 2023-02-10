Russian forces lost dozens of armoured vehicles in failed attack on Vuhledar, says British Intelligence

Kyiv: Russian forces are likely to have lost dozens of armoured vehicles during a failed attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, British intelligence said on Friday. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian bastion at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the worst battle during the war as Russia continues a relentless assault on the eastern front.

“Russian troops likely to have escaped and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” Britain’s defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the report but it says military operations near Vuhledar and the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine – which Russia has been trying to encircle – are progressing well.

Russian forces have been making gradual, advances in the area in the past month, capturing the salt-mining town of Soledar to Bakhmut’s north. On social media, Russian bloggers, often highly critical of the performance of the country’s military top brass in Ukraine, have also spoken of the alleged losses in Vuhledar.

One military blogger said on Thursday that 31 armoured vehicles had been destroyed by Ukrainian drones after being sent in without the cover of artillery, reposting pictures from a Ukrainian Telegram channel that shares photos from the combat zone.

