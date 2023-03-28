Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv loses 30 soldiers during reconnaissance mission near Ugledar
'The enemy’s attempts to carry out a reconnaissance in force mission on Monday were unsuccessful. The enemy lost about 30 soldiers and several pieces of equipment,' Pushilin said on a TV show
Moscow: Amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday said that 30 soldiers of the Ukrainian Army were killed and several pieces of equipment were destroyed while trying to probe the Russian defense and carry out a reconnaissance in force mission near Ugledar.
“The enemy’s attempts to carry out a reconnaissance in force mission on Monday were unsuccessful. The enemy lost about 30 soldiers and several pieces of equipment,” Pushilin said on a TV show.
He noted that Ugledar remains an important area. while the Russian forces are keeping the situation there under control.
