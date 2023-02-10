Russia to showcase its next gen military might at Aero India 2023

Moscow: The attendees at the Aero India 2023 international air show in Bengaluru are in for a gala time as Russia is set to feature some of the best war machines in its armoury.

These include, among others, the Sukhoi Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet, models of the latest S-400 Triumf long-range and S-350E Vityaz medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and the Checkmate light tactical fighter.

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport also informed that visitors at Aero India 2023 will also be able to take in glimpses of the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker, the Su-35 and Su-30SME supermaneuverable fighter aircraft and the MiG-35D multirole fighter.

“Rosoboronexport will feature about 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware, including the Su-57E top-notch fifth-generation multirole fighter and the Checkmate light tactical aircraft,” the Russian defence manufacturer said in a statement.

The Rosoboronexport statement added that the company will also showcase the Ka-226T light utility helicopter which is supposed to be launched under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Indian government at the premises of Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, which is a joint venture between India and Russia.

There is more to the formidable Russian contingent at the Aero India 2023 international air show. Russia will also present the upgraded versions of the Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and the Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft.

Another big ticket weapon from Russia at Aero India 2023 will be the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone which will be on display outside Russian borders for the first time.

“Visitors to the Rosoboronexport display stand are invited to see Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike UAV, the Orlan-10E reconnaissance UAV and the Orlan-30, a new product launched in 2022,” the Rosoboronexport statement said.

Rosoboronexport will also showcase advanced anti-drone and air defence systems at Aero India 2023.

“Russian-made anti-drone systems, including Repellent, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E and RB-504A-E, will also be on display,” Rosoboronexport said.

The air defence systems produced by Russia will include the S-350E Vityaz air defense missile system, the Viking, the Tor-M2KM, Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile systems and the Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile system apart from the Igla-S and Verba man-portable air defense systems.

The 14th Aero India 2023 international air show will be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17.

