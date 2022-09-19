Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE Updates: Late monarch's Committal Service to take place at St George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE : Thousands of people are lining the route as Queen Elizabeth's coffin begins its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

FP Staff September 19, 2022 17:38:32 IST
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral LIVE Updates: Late monarch's Committal Service to take place at St George's Chapel

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Horse Guards Avenue following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Sept. 19, 2022. AP

Sept 19, 2022 - 19:32 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

How Queen’s life & death was documented in photographs

Following the Queen’s death, pictures memorialising her legacy were quickly disseminated from a vast online archive. These images documented a life spanning over nine decades, picture her everywhere from official residences to far-flung parts of the Commonwealth.

Sept 19, 2022 - 19:15 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

Committal Service to take place at St George's Chapel

Sept 19, 2022 - 18:50 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

Why are UK royals wearing pearls at the funeral?

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan wore pearl jewellery at the Queen's funeral. While Elizabeth II's love for the gem is known, legend has it that the erstwhile Queen Victoria wore nothing but black clothes and pearls for 40 years following her husband’s death.

Sept 19, 2022 - 18:36 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

WATCH: Queen's funeral procession

Sept 19, 2022 - 18:26 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

WATCH: Late monarch's final journey

Sept 19, 2022 - 18:13 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sound the Last Post

Sept 19, 2022 - 17:58 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

The Royal Vault where the Queen will be laid to rest

The Royal Vault, which days back to the 15th Century, is a burial chamber located 16 feet beneath St. George’s Chapel. The excavation and building of the vault were ordered in 1804 by King George III; its construction was completed in 1810.

It was designed as the final resting place for members of the royal family.

Sept 19, 2022 - 17:38 (IST)

Queen Elizabeth Funeral LIVE

Queen's coffin passes Royal Parks

This procession for the Queen’s coffin is marching between two of London's Royal Parks en route to Wellington Arch.

 
 

UK and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a state funeral attended by world leaders, before a historic last ceremonial journey through the streets of London packed with sorrowful mourners.

Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

To the tune of pipes and drums, the gun carriage — used at every state funeral since Queen Victoria’s in 1901 — was then drawn by 142 junior enlisted sailors in the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey.

The thousand-year-old church’s tenor bell tolled 96 times at one-minute intervals — one for every year of her life — stopping a minute before the service began.

In his funeral sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby praised the queen’s life of duty and service to the UK and Commonwealth.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 19, 2022 19:35:04 IST

