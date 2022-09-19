Auto refresh feeds

It was designed as the final resting place for members of the royal family.

The Royal Vault, which days back to the 15th Century, is a burial chamber located 16 feet beneath St. George’s Chapel. The excavation and building of the vault were ordered in 1804 by King George III; its construction was completed in 1810.

This procession for the Queen’s coffin is marching between two of London's Royal Parks en route to Wellington Arch.

It was designed as the final resting place for members of the royal family.

The Royal Vault, which days back to the 15th Century, is a burial chamber located 16 feet beneath St. George’s Chapel. The excavation and building of the vault were ordered in 1804 by King George III; its construction was completed in 1810.

The Cavalry Last Post is sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry before the Nation fell silent in Remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ap5ccCiQW2

State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sound the Last Post

The Queen’s coffin has passed Buckingham Palace for the final time on a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch pic.twitter.com/nBnn5Ef6Er

As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London. From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan wore pearl jewellery at the Queen's funeral. While Elizabeth II's love for the gem is known, legend has it that the erstwhile Queen Victoria wore nothing but black clothes and pearls for 40 years following her husband’s death.

Why are UK royals wearing pearls at the funeral?

At 16:00 Her Majesty The Queen's Committal Service will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Read the Order of Service:

Following the Queen’s death, pictures memorialising her legacy were quickly disseminated from a vast online archive. These images documented a life spanning over nine decades, picture her everywhere from official residences to far-flung parts of the Commonwealth.

UK and the world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a state funeral attended by world leaders, before a historic last ceremonial journey through the streets of London packed with sorrowful mourners.

Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

To the tune of pipes and drums, the gun carriage — used at every state funeral since Queen Victoria’s in 1901 — was then drawn by 142 junior enlisted sailors in the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey.

The thousand-year-old church’s tenor bell tolled 96 times at one-minute intervals — one for every year of her life — stopping a minute before the service began.

In his funeral sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby praised the queen’s life of duty and service to the UK and Commonwealth.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.