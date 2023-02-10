Pakistan economy shutting down, but PM Shehbaz Sharif is in a generous mood as he sets up PKR 10 Bn fund for Turkey

Lahore: Even as the Pakistan economic crisis continues to spiral out of control, the country’s administrators seem to be living in a world of their own.

The victims of the Pakistan floods of 2022 are yet to be rehabilitated even as record prices of fuel, food and medicines drive the inflation rate to its highest-ever level. To add to Pakistan’s misery, the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a possible financial bailout have not yielded the desired results.

However, all this does not seem to bother the Pakistan government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif. Instead of trying to tackle the issues at home and looking after the needs of the Pakistani population, the Pakistan government seems to be more worried about the victims of the Turkey earthquake.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that his government has established a relief fund of 10 billion Pakistani rupees for the victims of the Turkey earthquake. He also urged people across Pakistan to “generously donate” for relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the Turkey earthquake.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will purchase relief items such as tents, clothes, blankets and dry food for the victims of the Turkey earthquake with the fund.

Pakistani media outlet ‘The Dawn’ quoted officials as saying that 17,674 people have died in the Turkey earthquake while 3,377 have been killed in Syria.

“The destruction of such magnitude is less seen where parents have lost their children and infants have become orphans. There are dreadful visuals everywhere,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“The night the earthquake was reported, I called President Erdogan and told him that the people of Pakistan, as brothers and Muslims, will help the quake victims as much as possible. The relation of Turkiye and Pakistan goes back to centuries,” he added.

Recalling that Turkey had come forward to help Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake, Shehbaz Sharif announced that an air bridge has been established between the two countries through which medical teams and other relief aid are were being dispatched for the victims of the Turkey earthquake.

“Yesterday, I called the chief ministers of all the provinces and requested them to open centres for aid. They will collect the relief aid and send it to NDMA. Similarly, the donations will be transferred to the Prime Minister’s account,” he said.

“I have also told them that students in schools across the country should donate Rs10 per child for their Turkish brothers and sisters,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif added that he had requested religious leaders to pray for the victims of the Turkey earthquake in mosques across Pakistan and appeal for donations.

“Today, I urge the people of Pakistan, especially businessmen, traders, welfare organisations and philanthropists, to step forward and help the Turkish people,” he said.

