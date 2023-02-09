Exercise Aman: No, say 103 of 110 nations invited by Pakistan Navy for war games
The Pakistan Navy had invited 110 countries for this year’s Exercise Aman, which is scheduled to begin on February 10. However, in a massive snub to Pakistan, only seven of these nations have bothered to send ships or submarines
Islamabad: Even as it battles a severe economic crisis, Pakistan has been hit by a series of global insults in recent times.
The latest such insult to come Pakistan’s way is Exercise Aman, the most prestigious event held by the Pakistan Navy.
The Pakistan Navy had invited 110 countries for this year’s Exercise Aman, which is scheduled to begin on February 10. However, in a massive snub to Pakistan, only seven of these nations have bothered to send ships or submarines.
Exercise Aman, which is a four-day biannual exercise organised by the Pakistan Navy, appears to have turned into a showcase of the increasing international isolation of Pakistan.
Participation has been decreasing over the last few years and the 2023 edition will only feature seven countries – the United States of America (US), China, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, and Japan.
However, except for China, the other participating nations have only offered a token presence. The US Navy, which sends an entire battle group, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier for Exercises Malabar with the Indian Navy, has sent just one warship – a destroyer – for Exercise Aman.
Turkey, which has been a vocal supporter of Pakistan in recent times, was also expected to participate. However, the contingent from Turkey, which was supposed to feature several ships and an aircraft is yet to arrive. Whether Turkey will participate in Exercise Aman after dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake is not clear.
