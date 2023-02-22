Pakistan bends before TTP attacks, sends delegation to plead before Taliban in Afghanistan  

Islamabad: As TTP attacks rears its head in Pakistan once again, a high-level delegation from Islamabad rushed to Kabul for talks with officials of Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Led by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, the Pakistani delegation discussed security-related matters and highlighted the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants using the Afghan soil for attacks inside Pakistan.

For the unversed, there has been increased in attacks by TTP in recent months and apparently it has become stronger since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Afghan Taliban have asked Pakistan to hold talks with the group, but it have failed as Islamabad was not ready to accept the demands by the rebels.

The visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul today comes amid the worsening of ties between the two neighbours.

Asif was accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, Charge d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

“A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” the Foreign Office said in a brief statement.

The Pakistan delegation met Afghanistan’s acting deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

A statement from the Afghan Council of Ministers said the two sides discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations.

Release Taliban prisoners

The statement quoted Baradar saying, “Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries.”

He further said political and security issues should not affect trade and economic matters between the two neighbouring countries and kept separate from political and security problems.

It is also said that the Afghan deputy PM asked the Pakistani delegation to release Taliban prisoners detained in jails across Pakistan.

He also asked for more facilities at the two key border crossing points of Torkhan and Chaman.

As per the statement, Pakistan assured Afghanistan to resolve the problems and the concerned ministries and committees would be asked to fasten efforts for solutions to these problems.

The visit of the high-rank Pakistani delegation comes as the Torkham border trading and crossing point between the two countries remained closed for the third straight day after a deadlock over starting a dialogue prevailed between border officials.

The Afghan side had shut the border crossing, accusing Pakistan of reneging on its commitments, including those related to unhindered movement of people from Afghanistan seeking treatment in Pakistan.

