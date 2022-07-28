Not so Vogue: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska are latest politicos facing backlash for magazine cover

Magazines like Vogue have time and again featured political figures such as US vice-president Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former US first lady Michelle Obama. And, time and again, the figures have taken flak from commentators and on social media

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska's feature in Vogue magazine has sparked a debate with many questioning whether the photoshoot was necessary at the time of war.

Zelenska shared pictures from the photoshoot on her social media accounts, which are now making the rounds on the internet.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February 2022. The war, that will enter its sixth month, has resulted in the deaths of as many as 5,237 civilians including 348 children, according to a data compiled by statista.com.

Let's take a closer look:

Zelenskyy and wife Olena Zelenska on Vogue’s cover

In the pictures taken by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, the couple can be seen posing while holding hands across a table and embracing one another.

Leibovitz also took some solo shots of the First Lady against the backdrop of a broken vehicle, three Ukrainian soldiers, and on the staircase of a building padded with sanded bags used in military bunkers.

In the edition which has been titled ‘Portrait of Bravery’, the Ukrainian president and his wife spoke about life during wartime, their marriage and shared history and dreams of Ukraine’s future, according to Newsweek.

Vogue’s official Instagram handle shared the pictures from the photoshoot on Tuesday.

The caption read, “In Ukraine, tens of thousands of women have been on the front lines, including in combat and First Lady Olena Zelenska’s role has increasingly turned toward frontline diplomacy.”

Soon after Vogue shared the photos from the shoot, President Zelenskyy was criticised for taking time out for the shoot while the country is at war.

Avi Yemini, chief correspondent of an Australian website Rebel News tweeted, “I respected Zelensky at the beginning of the war when we were flooded with photos of the Ukrainian President on the frontline in tactical gear. Turned out the photos were faked. An act like the man himself. Now posing for Vogue. All to grift billions from western taxpayers."

Political activist, Scott Presler commented, “Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You're at war & you've got time for photo shoots?"

Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/XV5rz0meME — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2022

According to Newsweek, many netizens said that this wasn’t the right move when there is an actual war going on. “Romanticising war isn’t Vogue,” said one Twitter user. Kamala Harris on Vogue’s cover US vice-president Kamala Harris's Vogue feature in February 2021 sparked a furore. The cover showed Harris posing in front of satin pink curtains dressed in a pant suit and sneakers was criticised for how she was portrayed. The cover was reportedly published against the will of Harris’ team. One writer on social media claimed that this particular cover was not the one her team expected to be used, as per shethepeople.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

The cover, titled ‘For People, by the People, United States of Fashion’, also came under fire for making Kamala Harris’ face look lighter than it is.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell and Vogue defended the photos saying they showed Harris at “her casual best” in “styling choices that were her own”. Mitchell explained that the pink and green backdrop was chosen to honour Harris’ sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Michelle Obama on Vogue’s cover

During her stint as the First Lady, Michelle Obama appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine more than once.

As per a report on thegrio, her second shoot in 2013 with Vogue was criticised for being “too glamourous”.

.@FLOTUS Michelle Obama is the cover star of our December issue! Read the full story: https://t.co/ihGSr9Obhl pic.twitter.com/OONghTYMP8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 11, 2016

One commentator said, “Her role as a President’s wife should be doing good for the country. She wants to be a model.” AOC's Vanity Fair cover US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was featured in Vanity Fair last year. The cover showed AOC in an ivory silk wool suit from New York-based clothing brand Aliétte. In other pictures from the shoot, AOC donned a Loewe suit, jewellery from Mateo and a polka-dot dress, according to an Insider report. The Daily Mail estimated her the cost of her ensemble as a whopping $14,000.

Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been. Read the @AOC cover story now. Photograph by Tyler Mitchell. https://t.co/xAbI0YAekC pic.twitter.com/lEeKmw5mGh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 28, 2020

Many criticised her expensive clothing choices as contradicting her stance as a Democratic Socialist.

Political activist Sunanda Vashisht tweeted, “AOC on the cover of Vanity Fair. The clothes are estimated to cost $14,000. So happy that AOC is upholding tradition of Socialists who believe socialism is for poor while they enjoy the fruits of capitalism.”

