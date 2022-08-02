Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US House Speaker to meet Taiwan's president tomorrow

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after which she will fly out of the island in the afternoon local time

Auto refresh feeds

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.”

Minutes after landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

Pelosi is expected to travel by motorcade to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei where she will stay the night, reports BBC. A small demonstration is being held outside the hotel by a pro-China group with some holding up banners reading “go home warmonger”.

The US House Speaker and her delegation were greeted by local Taiwanese officials, as they alighted the plane.

America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy, Pelosi said.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan's defense ministry said late on Tuesday that Chinese state media reports about China's Su-35 fighter jets crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China were false. The ministry said in a statement it had a full grasp of activities near Taiwan and would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to 'enemy threats'.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after which she will fly out of the island in the afternoon local time

“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.”

Minutes after landing in Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

Pelosi is expected to travel by motorcade to the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei where she will stay the night, reports BBC. A small demonstration is being held outside the hotel by a pro-China group with some holding up banners reading “go home warmonger”.

The US House Speaker and her delegation were greeted by local Taiwanese officials, as they alighted the plane.

America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy, Pelosi said.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch "targeted military actions" in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan's defense ministry said late on Tuesday that Chinese state media reports about China's Su-35 fighter jets crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China were false. The ministry said in a statement it had a full grasp of activities near Taiwan and would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to 'enemy threats'.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after which she will fly out of the island in the afternoon local time

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after which she will fly out of the island in the afternoon local time

Global stocks drifted on Tuesday as Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan heightened tensions between the US and China.

China's military vowed Tuesday to launch 'targeted military actions' in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday as tensions escalate with China over the visit. She is the highest ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei's Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.