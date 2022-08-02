Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US House Speaker to meet Taiwan's president tomorrow

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan LIVE updates: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after which she will fly out of the island in the afternoon local time
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP
Global stocks drifted on Tuesday as Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan heightened tensions between the US and China.
China's military vowed Tuesday to launch 'targeted military actions' in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday as tensions escalate with China over the visit. She is the highest ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei's Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu.
