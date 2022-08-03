Watch: Social media filled with China's military build-up as Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

Pelosi has stated that her visit “ honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy”, as per Reuters. The 82-year-old lawmaker also met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen today

As tensions between US and China reached a fevered pitch on the issue of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, social media users reported seeing armoured vehicles and other military equipment being moved near the border of the island territory yesterday, which Beijing claims as its own.

Yin Sura, a Chinese social media handle, shared a video showing a line of Chinese armoured vehicles moving on a busy road.

In Fujian right now😯😯 pic.twitter.com/hHxfPTDQEo — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022

In his video thread, Yin Sura, also posted other videos of their car driving past the armoured vehicles. One clip also showed trucks with tanks stationed on them moving past other vehicles on the street.

After much suspense, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally landed in Taiwan, making her the highest ranking politician to visit the island territory in 25 years. The Chinese government had warned of "very grave" consequences if Pelosi went ahead with her visit.

Before her landing, Chinese state-affiliated media outlet, The Global Times, posted a video of Beijing’s amphibious assault ship Hainan. The Global Times had used the phrase “Ready for combat” at the start of the caption.

"Ready for combat!" Check the video of the coordinated training on China's Type 075 amphibious assault ship Hainan！ pic.twitter.com/sKuxjAhHWO — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022

There were also reports that Chinese Su-35 jets had crossed the Taiwan Strait yesterday. But Taiwan later dismissed the reports as "fake news".

In response to rumors online that PLA Su-35 fighter jets had crossed Taiwan Strait, that is fake news. Please follow the correct message from our official website: https://t.co/GOxp06SFWU Meanwhile, we urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2022

In response to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, China had announced "a series of joint military operations around the island," including “long-range live ammunition shooting.” In response, the Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has issued a statement saying that “PRC announcing air-naval live-fire drills around Taiwan is self-evidently apparent that they seek a cross-strait resolution by force instead of peaceful means. Activities around our territory are closely monitored by #ROCMND and, will meet our appropriate responses when needed.”.

PRC announcing air-naval live-fire drills around Taiwan is self-evidently apparent that they seek a cross-strait resolution by force instead of peaceful means. Activities around our territory are closely monitored by #ROCMND and, will meet our appropriate responses when needed. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022

Pelosi has stated that her visit “honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy”, as per Reuters. The 82-year-old lawmaker also met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen today.

According to reports, Pelosi is also set to meet Tiananmen student leader Wu'erkaixi, who has been living in Taiwan in exile at Taipei’s famous Jingmei Human Rights Park. She will also meet activist Lee Ming-che as well as the owner Causeway Bay Bookstore, Lam Wing-kee. Lam Wing-kee was detained in Hong Kong in 2015 for selling material critical of China’s political elite. He later fled to Taiwan in 2019.

