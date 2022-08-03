China imposes undeclared no-fly zone over Taiwan

Six areas in the region have been designated as 'danger zones', the closest being mere 9 nautical miles from Taiwan

Beijing: Airlines operating in Asia have been warned by China to avoid flying in and around the airspace near Taiwan where it has been conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

Six areas in the region have been designated as "danger zones", the closest being mere 9 nautical miles from island.

The information has been notified by carriers who have been asked to not to fly airplanes from Thursday noon to Sunday noon Sunday Hong Kong time.

The PLA will also be blocking the waterways of Taiwan’s main ports during the drills.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on Wednesday accused Beijing of violating international law and Taipei's sovereignty, due to China's announced live-fire military exercises that are expected to take place in six different areas around Taiwan.

The Ministry's spokesperson further informed that China's action "threatens international international waterways and challenges international order," amounting to "a sea and air blockade".

Pelosi, who is second in house to US President Joe Biden, flew to Taipei late on Tuesday. It is after 25 years that the highest-ranking American politician is on Taiwan visit, prompting China to condemn the tour and unveil a series of economic and military responses.

What are airlines doing to avoid in and around Taiwan airspace?

A report by Bloomberg mentioned China’s Xiamen Airlines Co. announcing adjustments to several flights, citing “flow control” in Fujian, which is situated just across the Taiwan Strait from the island.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. pilots have been advised to carry 30 minutes worth of extra fuel for possible rerouting in Taiwan.

Korean Air is planning to reroute some of its flights to South Asia to avoid Taiwan’s airspace during the period of China’s military exercises, the report quoted a spokeswoman saying.

