Elon Musk sure knows how to turn heads with his special edition products, most of which have turned out to be great collector’s item. First, there was The Boring Company’s iconic flamethrower. Then, Musk turned into a perfumer when he launched a limited edition perfume called “Burnt Hair.”

Now, the tech mogul has turned into a craftsman brewer, with his own limited edition of beer. Customers in Europe who have pre-ordered a Tesla Cybertruck can now enjoy a beer that looks like the Cybertruck and that has been formulated and developed under Musk’s guidance.

A power-packed pint

Tesla’s GigaBier went on sale online on Thursday, with boxes of three costing £79, or about $99. For those wondering what each bottle costs, it’s about £26.3 ($32.85). per bottle. Each 330ml (11oz) ‘bottle’ comes in a sleek black metallic box with a glow-in-the-dark Giga emblem. Tesla describes the beer itself to have notes of Italian bergamot citrus and ‘sweet fruit’.

The beer was first revealed 17 months ago to promote Tesla’s Gigafactory, an then unfinished vehicle production facility in Brandenburg, Germany. According to Tesla, the design aims to “emulate the form of the Cybertruck while honouring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking.”

Each of the three GigaBiers in a box costs more than $30, which is more than the price of 33 cans of Budweiser, the most commonly sold beer in the US.

What’s up with Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany?

Tesla’s Gigafactory has been beset by delays since 2016, when Musk vowed it would be finished by 2017. Brandenburg officials eventually gave Giga Berlin-Brandenburg the final environmental approvals required to commence manufacturing of their Model Y Tesla vehicles in March of last year.

However, according to one anonymous worker, the plant has been in ‘total chaos’ all year, sliding behind output targets and failing to recruit and retain employees. ‘Some individuals are off ill for longer than they work,’ a source revealed to a publication. ‘There are some individuals I haven’t seen working in six months. Many individuals are signed off ill because they lack motivation.’

However, no such issues have been noted for the GigaBier, which is produced by Cyberhops in Germany and sold by BrouwUnie. ‘Brewed for cyborgs, produced by humans,’ Tesla bragged last week on Twitter.

Not the first time Tesla has sold, “niche” alcohol

The pilsner is Tesla’s second venture into the niche, novelty spirits market, following the release of Tesla Tequila in 2020. The company’s lightning-shaped tequila flasks retailed for $250 and sold well enough to warrant a second run in 2021.

Another batch was released in April 2022, priced at Tesla owner Elon Musk’s favourite marijuana-joke price range of $420.

Apart from lightning-shaped tumbler, we saw a slightly less aged form of the same tequila that was usually available for $45 from the California-based firm that distils it. So one can only imagine at what premium Tesla is selling its GigaBier.

