FP Staff

Following Elon Musk on Twitter sure is fun. The tech mogul, when he isn’t stirring up some controversy or the other that makes the microblogging platform go berserk, serves some of the best meme-worthy content. Recently, Musk took to Twitter, changing his bio, which now reads that he is a Perfume Salesman.

And a very successful perfumes salesman at that. Musk took to Twitter while launching a new perfume called “Burnt Hair.” While launching the new perfume, Musk tweeted, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The Tesla founder, who is embroiled in a rather nasty court proceeding with Twitter, after he backed out of acquiring the social media platform, has described his perfume scent as “the finest fragrance on Earth.”

For those who are unaware of the finer details, a bottle of Elon Musk’s “Burnt Hair” costs about $100. Moreover, Musk will not be shipping his perfume anytime soon. The first batch of perfumes is expected to be shipped in 2023. However, that really doesn’t matter because people on Twitter, surely do love Musk for doing something like this.

should’ve named it Elon’s Musk and made it smell like body odour and rocket fuel. — Gala (@Galadriex) October 12, 2022

And yet, Musk somehow managed to sell over 10,000 bottles of his perfume, within an hour of the launch. A few hours after that, he sold another 10,000 bottles Basically, he was able to sell $2,000,000 dollars worth of something that does not exist, not yet at least, just for the meme-worthiness of it. If that’s not internet culture at its best, then we don’t know what is.

Years ago, when Musk started publicising his ownership of The Boring Co., he had launched a flamethrower, which cost $500. Despite being a novelty piece, it managed to break the internet with people going all gaga over it.

Musk seems to apply the same strategy with his “Burnt Hair” perfume. It has no real purpose as a product and will go a long way to become a rather collectable piece.