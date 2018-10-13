Saturday, October 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 October, 2018 13:25 IST

Elon Musk confirms a Tesla-branded tequila, called 'Teslaquila', is 'coming soon'

Elon Musk said he had been found "passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquila' bottles

An April Fool's Day prank may soon see the light of day as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that a Tesla-branded tequila, called "Teslaquila", is "coming soon".

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Palo Alto, California. Image: Reuters

Teslaquila first featured in an April Fool's joke in which Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said on Twitter that he had been found "passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by 'Teslaquila' bottles" as he joked about his electric car company going bankrupt.

The tweet, it now turns out, was a teaser for Teslaquila, as according to a report in CNBC on Friday Tesla had filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Teslaquila".

The trademark is for "distilled agave liquor" and "distilled blue agave liquor", the report said.

Besides sharing a link to the CNBC report on Twitter with the message "Teslaquila coming soon …", Musk also later shared a photo of a "Teslaquila" label in a tweet.

Tesla might have initially applied for this trademark in Jamaica back in April, the report said.

