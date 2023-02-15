Watch: Musk explains the key to effective communication on Twitter, says new CEO by year-end

Everybody is online – as a result, no one is their true authentic self. This statement perhaps best sums up what Elon Musk had to say when he was asked how leaders and governments of the world should use Twitter to communicate with their citizens, at the World Government Summit. Musk also took the moment to reveal how he deals with being attacked on Twitter and what his plans are for the platform.

BREAKING: @ElonMusk says he recommends Government officials and leaders should speak in their own voices: “I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly” pic.twitter.com/3BSkG2nXrg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023



Musk was being interviewed virtually by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the United Arab Emirates minister of cabinet affairs who is also the chairman of the summit. Musk was speaking at an event called A Conversation with Elon Musk.

The key to using Twitter for world leaders, CEO and everyone else

When asked how can governments and world leaders use Twitter better, Musk replied that authenticity and being true to one’s own self is the key. “I would recommend really communicating a lot, and for people to speak in their voice, as opposed to how they think they should be speaking,” said Musk.

Also read: Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer for falling engagement on his personal profile

“It ends up sounding stiff and not real. It’s almost as if you’re reading a press release from some corporation which just sounds like propaganda. I would encourage CEO, and legislators to speak authentically,” he added.

Whether it is in interviews or his public speaking engagements, Musk often goes extempore and rarely prepares what he is going to speak on, even if he needs to give a lecture. Musk believes that world leaders and CEOs should follow the same route. “If you have a policy to explain to the people, and you’re facing some opposition, go ahead and explain it to them, ignore the attacks,” said Musk.

Also read: Twitter bans several prominent journalists who covered Elon Musk’s Twitter shenanigans

On being attacked on social media

“Having some criticism is fine, it’s not that bad. I am constantly attacked on Twitter and I don’t mind,” said Musk.

“You have to be a little thickskinned. As a form of communication Twitter is really great and I would only encourage more communication, and to speak in an authentic voice.”

Also read: Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter’s performance

Musk also disapproved of the practice of having other people manage your own Twitter. “Sometimes people will have someone else be their Twitter manager. People should do their own tweets. If you make a mistake, that’s fine. Do the tweets yourself and convey the message yourself,” said Musk.

Will appoint Twitter CEO by the end of the year

Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he aims to find his successor to lead the social-media company toward the end of 2023. said he needed to stabilize the social media platform financially before handing the reins to a new leader.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said. “I’m guessing towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year.”

Also read: Elon Musk confirms that he will step down as Twitter CEO, but will he really? Not exactly

Musk also spoke broadly about his vision for Twitter and his efforts to rid the platform of misinformation. “Twitter is still somewhat of a start-up in reverse,” Musk said. “Lots of work needed to get Twitter to a stable position,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.