Wednesday, December 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk confirms that he will step down as Twitter CEO, but will he really? Not exactly

Elon Musk has confirmed that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO, as soon as he finds someone ‘foolish’ enough to take up the job. In the poll that he put up asking if he should step down as CEO, people overwhelmingly voted for him to step down.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 21, 2022 08:58:34 IST

Elon Musk has announced that he will be stepping down as the CEO of Twitter and abide by the results of the poll he had put up, which asked if he should continue managing the social media platform. Of all the people who voted in the poll, over 57 per cent voted for him to step down.

Elon Musk confirms that he will step down as Twitter CEO, but is he really stepping down Not exactly

Elon Musk has confirmed that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO, as soon as he finds someone ‘foolish’ enough to take up the job. In the poll that he put up asking if he should step down as CEO people overwhelmingly for him to step down. Image Credit: AFP

Taking to Twitter, Musk announced,  “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,”

Although Musk has often claimed that he does not want to be the CEO of any of his companies, this is the first instance of him publically saying that he doesn’t want to be the CEO of Twitter.

Musk stepping down as the CEO of Twitter has more layers to it than it seems. Recently, the tech mogul met up with a number of potential investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a meeting that Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner brokered. The Saudis, apparently, have agreed to invest in Twitter, provided Musk steps down as CEO.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter, Tesla’s stocks have plummeted. The fall hit critical mass in recent weeks when he went after a group of journalists covering him and his activities in managing Twitter. Wall Street calls for Musk to step down had been growing for weeks and recently especially when his own fan base and investors at Tesla have questioned his focus on the social media platform and whether that is distracting him from properly steering the electric vehicle business, where he is central to product design and engineering.

Musk has himself admitted he had too much on his plate, and said he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said on Sunday, though, that there was no successor and that “no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

Elon Musk stepping down as the CEO may not be as big a change as people hope it to be, What his stepping down as CEO means, is that he won’t be the man leading the company, at least officially. By leading the software & servers teams, Musk will be basically taking all the calls, even related to the various policies – it’s just that Musk won’t seem to be at the helm of things. In reality though, whoever Musk appoints as the CEO may turn out to be a puppet figure at best, or maybe a scapegoat even, in the possibility that Twitter goes bankrupt.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Falling Tesla stock, erratic decisions: What will Musk do, now that Twitter users want him to step down as CEO

Dec 20, 2022
Falling Tesla stock, erratic decisions: What will Musk do, now that Twitter users want him to step down as CEO
After several false starts, Twitter relaunches subscriber service after debacle

NewsTracker

After several false starts, Twitter relaunches subscriber service after debacle

Dec 11, 2022
Vox Populi Vox Dei: Will ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk stay CEO or step down?

ConnectTheDots

Vox Populi Vox Dei: Will ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk stay CEO or step down?

Dec 19, 2022
Elon Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll

NewsTracker

Elon Musk expresses doubts on reliability of Twitter CEO poll

Dec 21, 2022
Have no personal feelings in relation to who manages Twitter: UN chief Guterres on Elon Musk

NewsTracker

Have no personal feelings in relation to who manages Twitter: UN chief Guterres on Elon Musk

Dec 20, 2022
Why did Twitter suspend accounts of several journalists without any explanation?

NewsTracker

Why did Twitter suspend accounts of several journalists without any explanation?

Dec 17, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022