Russia plans to produce or upgrade more than 1,600 tanks in three years, says Putin

Russia plans to manufacture and modernise around 1,600 tanks over the next three years, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin, in an interview with the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti, said, “The instigators plan to send 420 or 440 tanks to Ukraine, the same with ammunition. During this time, we will produce new ones and modernise more than 1,600 existing ones.”

He also added, “The total number of tanks of the Russian army will exceed three times the number of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even more than triple… Not to mention the air force. The difference here is by a factor of 10.”

Putin also claimed that the Ukrainian military utilises around 5,000 shells each day, whereas the US generates approximately 15,000 per month.

Putin also described Western partners’ help to Ukraine in the form of military shipments as an attempt to prolong the conflict.

“In my opinion, it will only lead to a greater tragedy, nothing else,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

