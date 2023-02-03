Meet Bobi: World's oldest dog ever, featured in Guinness World Records at 30

New Delhi: The Guinness book of World Records recently featured a 30-year-old dog as the oldest in the world.

Bobi, was born on May 11, 1992. It was clarified that he is not just the oldest dog alive but also the oldest dog ever.

He was named the new record holder barely two weeks after Spike, a chihuahua from Ohio in the US, received the honour. He is currently 30 years and 268 days old.

Bobi is a 100% purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a type of livestock guardian dog with a 12- to 14-year lifespan on average.

According to Guinness World Records, the National Union of Veterinarians and the pet database maintained by the Portuguese government both verified his birthdate.

Australian cattle dog named Bluey held the record for the oldest canine ever at 29 years and 5 months.

Bobi has spent his entire life in the remote Portuguese community of Conqueiros with the Costa family.

Leonel Costa, now 38 years old, recalled how Bobi was born with three siblings in a wood-storage outbuilding.

However, because the family already had a large number of animals, they decided to put the puppies to sleep, and Bobi managed to escape.

Mr. Costa told media that Bobi’s nutrition and the “quiet, peaceful environment” he lives in, “far from the metropolis,” are some of the main causes of his longevity.

He added that Bobi has never been chained up or on a leash and that he has always consumed “what we consumed.”

Say hello to Bobi, the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records at 30 years and 266 days!

He claimed that Chicote, one of their canines, lived to be 22 years old and that Gira, the mother of Bobi, lived to be 18 years old. “Bobi is unique because, when you look at him, you are reminded of the family members who, sadly,

are no longer with us, such as my father, my brother, or my departed grandparents.

“Bobi is an example of such eras ” he added.

Bobi’s eyesight has gotten weaker with age, and he’s less adventurous now, preferring to unwind by the fire.

Bobi’s journey from being condemned at birth to holding the record for the oldest dog ever is amazing, according to Guinness World Records.

