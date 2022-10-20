Liz Truss resigns after only 45 days in office, becomes UK's shortest-serving PM
Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority
New Delhi: UK PM Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after only 45 days in office. She has become the shortest-serving PM in British history.
Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority.
She said “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”
#WATCH | Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen: Liz Truss
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nR2t0yOP30
— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022
Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.
Her departure leaves a divided Conservative Party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.
With inputs from agencies
