New Delhi: UK PM Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after only 45 days in office. She has become the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority.

She said “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

#WATCH | Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen: Liz Truss (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nR2t0yOP30 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.

Her departure leaves a divided Conservative Party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

With inputs from agencies

