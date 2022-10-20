World

Liz Truss resigns after only 45 days in office, becomes UK's shortest-serving PM

Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority

FP Staff October 20, 2022 18:17:40 IST
Liz Truss resigns after only 45 days in office, becomes UK's shortest-serving PM

Liz Truss resigns as UK PM. AP

New Delhi: UK PM Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after only 45 days in office. She has become the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Her decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party undermined her authority.

She said “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.”

Just a day earlier Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.

Her departure leaves a divided Conservative Party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 20, 2022 18:51:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt admits mistakes, warns of tax hikes
World

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt admits mistakes, warns of tax hikes

The turbulence at the very top of the UK government is far from over, with disgruntled Tory rebels and Sunak loyalists defiantly against the new Prime Minister amid her various U-turns

Act against targeted hate crimes against Hindu community: Insight UK writes open letter to PM Liz Truss
World

Act against targeted hate crimes against Hindu community: Insight UK writes open letter to PM Liz Truss

Insight UK, a social movement of the British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities, in its letter has asked that six demands be met including one which ensures that Police are actively investigating crimes and secondly to ensure financial support for the riot victims

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked by PM Liz Truss
World

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked by PM Liz Truss

Former foreign secretary and ex-Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt was appointed as Kwarteng's replacement, making him Britain's fourth finance minister this year