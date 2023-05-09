Know why Former UK PM Liz Truss visiting Taiwan next week

UK’s former prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan next week to give a speech on democracy in the wake of China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour.

During her travel to the Far East, the former premier, whose dismal 49-day Downing Street rule ended in October, is scheduled to meet with important Taiwanese government officials.

According to her spokesperson, the former prime minister will give a keynote address to a thinktank to express “solidarity” with Taiwan as it faces an elevated threat from China.

She has attempted to carve out a position for herself as a hawk on Beijing since being ousted from No. 10 as Britain’s shortest-serving PM, warning of China’s rising military power and expanding economic dominance, according to reports.

Following the announcement of her visit, Truss said Taiwan is a shining example of freedom and democracy.

“I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing.”

Experts believe, Truss’ visit could create a diplomatic headache for the UK Government which does not recognise Taiwan, nor maintain formal diplomatic relations with the island.

When the Government’s revised Integrated Review of Security, Defense, and Foreign Affairs failed to identify China as a “threat” to the UK, PM Rishi Sunak came under fire from several Conservatives in March.

James Cleverly, who was named foreign secretary by Truss and held the position after Sunak became prime minister, is anticipated to accept an offer to travel to Beijing in the coming weeks.

