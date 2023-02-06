Turkey Earthquake, LIVE UPDATES
Turkey Earthquake, LIVE UPDATES: 195 confirmed dead, over 400 injured in Turkey, Syria following 7.8 magnitude quake
The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later
Highlights
Death toll rises to 111 in Syria alone from Turkey earthquake
The death toll from the earthquake in South Turkey, which heavily impacted Syria, has led to 111 deaths in the neighbouring country.
From Turkey to Nepal, the deadliest earthquakes that rocked the world
Turkey on Monday morning woke up to a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that brought multiple buildings crashing down and stoking fear and panic among residents. The Associated Press initially reported 31 people had died in the powerful quake, while AFP and other news reports had pegged the toll at 17. At the latest count, the toll had risen to 90, with officials fearing the fatality count to further rise as more people are pulled out from the debris of collapsed structures.
Earthquake damage in Turkey, Syria
The earthquake levelled dozens of buildings across major cities of southern Turkey as well as neighbouring Syria, a country gripped by more than a decade of violence that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions of people.
Images on Turkish television and social media showed rescuers digging through the rubble of levelled buildings in the city of Kahramanmaras and neighbouring Gaziantep.
USGS estimates Turkey earthquake could result in thousands of deaths
Powerful quake kills at least 195 people in Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. At least 195 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.
Italian authorities warn of potential tsunami risk
The authorities in Italy have warned of a potential tsunami risk on the country’s coast. Officials called on citizens in coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information from local authorities.
Aftershocks continue to shake Turkey
Hours after the initial earthquake, Turkey has been shaken by aftershocks. According to the United States Geological Survey, the greatest aftershock, measuring magnitude 6.7, occurred roughly 20 miles northwest of the original earthquake's epicentre and approximately 11 minutes later. Eight minutes later, a powerful aftershock with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred.
Earthquake epicentre home to thousands of Syrian refugees
On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some 4 million Syrians displaced from other parts of the country by the long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmeh, and many more were buried in the rubble, a doctor in the town, Muheeb Qaddour, told The Associated Press by telephone.
Major quake kills dozens across Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing dozens, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.
Local officials in Turkey put the initial death toll at 53, although it threatened to climb substantially higher because it caught most people while they were still at home asleep.
At least 42 people also died in government-controlled parts of northern Syria, state media said.
Television images showed shocked people in Turkey standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.
‘Severe and long-lasting’ earthquake
The earthquake was “severe and long-lasting” and destroyed buildings in Sanliurfa, the province east of Gaziantep, where the quake’s epicenter was located, Governor Salih Ayhan tweeted.
At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake: officials
At least 53 people died Monday in Turkey when a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of the country, local officials said.
Officials said 23 people died in the province of Malatya, 17 in Urfa, seven in Osmaniye, and six in Diyarbakir, although the toll threatened to climb much higher because of the heavy damage.
At least 42 dead in Syria after earthquake: state media
At least 42 people have been killed in government-controlled parts of Syria as several buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey, state media said.
"Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency SANA said quoting a health ministry official.
Fire breaks out after pipes carrying natural gas explodes
A Turkish TV channel reported that a fire broke out when pipes carrying natural gas exploded after the powerful earthquake.
Monday’s earthquake was the strongest ever in Turkey, matching a deadly one in 1939.
The deadly earthquake on Monday in Turkey, which was felt in Syria, Lebanon and Israel, was the strongest recorded in Turkey.
According to Stephen Hicks, a research fellow in seismology at Imperial College London, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday was comparable to the one that struck northeast Turkey in December 1939 and killed around 30,000 people.
At least 16 dead in Aleppo
At least 16 dead in Aleppo after earthquake hits Syria, says state media
Where were tremors felt?
The tremors were felt in Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, reports AFP.
Atleast 8 people killed in north Syria
At least eight people have been killed in northern Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries.
"Eight people have died in the regions of Azaz and al-Bab," a source at a local hospital told AFP, adding that the number is likely to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Syrian Civil Defense announced a state of emergency
Following the earthquake, the Syrian Civil Defense announced a state of emergency, noting on Twitter that as of Monday morning, dozens of individuals were still stuck in northwest Syria.
Five people killed in Osmaniye
Five people were killed and 34 buildings have collapsed in Osmaniye, a province near the epicentre of the earthquake, state media reported, citing Governor Erdinc Yilmaz.
Turkey requests assistance from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Turkey's emergency management organisation announced in a written statement that the country has requested assistance from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations. Two aircraft are available to transport units to the area, according to the Turkish army.
USGS estimates Turkey earthquake could result in thousands of deaths
BREAKING: United States Geological Survey estimates Turkey earthquake could end up resulting in thousands of deaths— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 6, 2023
Powerful quake kills at least 195 people in Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. At least 195 people were killed in both countries, hundreds were injured and the toll was expected to rise.
Italian authorities warn of potential tsunami risk
The authorities in Italy have warned of a potential tsunami risk on the country’s coast. Officials called on citizens in coastal areas to move to higher areas and wait for more information from local authorities.
Aftershocks continue to shake Turkey
Hours after the initial earthquake, Turkey has been shaken by aftershocks. According to the United States Geological Survey, the greatest aftershock, measuring magnitude 6.7, occurred roughly 20 miles northwest of the original earthquake's epicentre and approximately 11 minutes later. Eight minutes later, a powerful aftershock with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred.
Earthquake epicentre home to thousands of Syrian refugees
On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some 4 million Syrians displaced from other parts of the country by the long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmeh, and many more were buried in the rubble, a doctor in the town, Muheeb Qaddour, told The Associated Press by telephone.
Major quake kills dozens across Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing dozens, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.
Local officials in Turkey put the initial death toll at 53, although it threatened to climb substantially higher because it caught most people while they were still at home asleep.
At least 42 people also died in government-controlled parts of northern Syria, state media said.
Television images showed shocked people in Turkey standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.
Ankara, Turkey: A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday and many casualties are feared.
At least 15 deaths were reported initially in Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.
“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.
There were at least 6 aftershocks and he urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
“Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals,” he said.
In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble. The civil defence urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.
In Sanliurfa, at least 10 deaths have been confirmed, according to Gov. Salih Ayhan.
Several buildings tumbled down in the neighbouring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.
In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.
The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from their beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.
The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.
Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.
