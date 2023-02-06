Turkey Earthquake, LIVE UPDATES: 195 confirmed dead, over 400 injured in Turkey, Syria following 7.8 magnitude quake

09:57 (ist)

LIVE, Turkey Earthquake Latest Updates

Major quake kills dozens across Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing dozens, levelling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.

Local officials in Turkey put the initial death toll at 53, although it threatened to climb substantially higher because it caught most people while they were still at home asleep.

At least 42 people also died in government-controlled parts of northern Syria, state media said.

Television images showed shocked people in Turkey standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes.

AFP