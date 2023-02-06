India to send NDRF, medical teams & relief materials to quake-hit Turkey

India will be sending search & rescue teams of NDRF, medical teams as well as relief materials to quake-hit Turkey, on the instructions of prime minister Narendra Modi.

“In light of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Türkiye today, Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures,” a press release by the PMO said on Monday.

“It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye,” the release added.

#TurkeyEarthquake | Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/9v2ZhkM37c — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

“Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit areas for search & rescue operations,” the release said.

Turkey has declared a level-4 alert after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed hundreds of lives. The “level 4” alarm calls for international assistance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi offered condolences to bereaved families in the disaster-hit country.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also offered condolences saying, “Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkey. Have conveyed to FM Mevlut Cavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time.”

Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time. https://t.co/5CTIPqFK4X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2023

