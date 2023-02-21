Joining many other international tech giants in laying off employees in large numbers, Google was also among the ones to announce massive layoffs, slashing its workforce as a part of its global downsizing. While many employees were left in a state of despair and were struggling to find new jobs, a man working as a senior manager at Google decided to not lose hope and instead started a new venture with a few other employees who were also laid off from the tech giant. The man identified as Henry Kirk worked as a loyalist for eight years at Google, however, came under the radar after he was among the 12,000 employees who were laid off recently.

With just 52 days left before his layoff period ends at Google, Kirk intends to set up a design and development studio in New York and San Francisco with a team of former Google employees.

Taking to LinkedIn, the man shared his story, further seeking help from others to promote his business. “Eighteen days ago, many of my friends and colleagues were part of the 12,000 Googlers laid off. Having worked alongside them for 8 years, it’s an incredible loss of energy, talent and skills. Work just won’t be the same”, Kirk wrote, adding that he has decided to take a leap forward to turn the “tragedy into an opportunity” by teaming up with six former Google employees.

“We’re starting a design & development studio in NYC and SF. Yeah, it’s probably the worst time ever to do this. But that’s the exciting and challenging part,” he added.

Further asking all LinkedIn users to come forward to support his venture, he wrote, “Seven of the finest ex-Googlers are fired-up, eager to research, design, and develop the most scrappy to ambitious software projects (and we’ll do it quickly).”

Check his post

Social media users took to the comment section and appreciated the man’s fighting spirit in difficult times. Many also extended their support to the team. A section of users also shared their ideas to help them progress with their business plans.

