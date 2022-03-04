Khalsa Aid arrives in Ukraine: The Good Samaritans that always lend a helping hand during crises

The victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, who are fleeing the war-torn country, are finding comforting company in a bunch of Good Samaritans – the volunteers of Khalsa Aid

The victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, who are fleeing the war-torn country, are finding a comforting company in an unlikely bunch of Good Samaritans – the volunteers of Khalsa Aid.

The members of Khalsa Aid, an international non-profit humanitarian organisation, recently made news as a video of them went viral distributing ‘langar on trains’ to those fleeing the conflict to neighbouring countries.

The video was shared by Ravinder Singh, the CEO and founder of Khalsa Aid. “These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is traveling east of Ukraine to the west (to the Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar assistance to many students from different countries,” he wrote in the caption.

Singh later tweeted that relief teams will be on ground in four countries to assist those fleeing Ukraine.

As of tomorrow @Khalsa_Aid will have relief teams on the ground in 4 countries to assist those fleeing the war in #Ukraine : Poland, Moldova, Slovakia & Romania. #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineUnderAttack — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 26, 2022

The volunteers of the non-profit have been distributing hot meals and drinks on Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova borders to anyone seeking to escape the war.

#Ukraine Langar on Poland-Ukraine Border Our volunteers continue to serve hot meals & hot drinks ( 24 hours daily ) to those who are escaping war in #Ukraine. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/3uIbX1PfdN — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) March 3, 2022

Ukraine Crises Our team in #Hungary assisting the Indian students to safety. We are providing food and transport from the border to the cities. We have teams on the borders of Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova #IndianStudent #IndiansInUkraine pic.twitter.com/q3Aqy326Xy — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) March 1, 2022

As per the UN, over one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s “special military operation” began in the country a week ago.

In the light of the unprecedented crisis, let’s take a look at the volunteers of Khalsa Aid, who are they and when in the past have they lend a helping hand in the times of emergency:

What is Khalsa Aid

Struck by the plight of the refugees in Kosovo in 1999, humanitarian Ravinder Singh founded the charity in 1999.

The United Kingdom-based international non profit humanitarian organisation provides support to victims of natural and man made disasters around the world.

“Our team is often one of the first on the scene to help distribute food, water, clothing, medical and sanitation supplies. We fund and build semi-permanent shelters, if needed – anything that’s required in those early days to save lives, reduce people’s immediate suffering and help maintain their dignity,” as per the website of Khalsa Aid.

Ravi saw the footage of the Kosovan refugees on the news and was inspired by one Sikhi ideology in particular – “Sarbat da Bhalla” meaning “well-being for all” – recognising the humanity in all and reaching out to those in need, regardless of race, religion, borders.

Since its inception, Khalsa Aid has been able to provide crucial help to millions of people around the world.

The group of volunteers has helped the victims of the Yemen Civil War, refugees from the Middle East reaching the shores of Greece, Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and victims of natural calamities in India, Nepal, Australia and other countries.

Some past instances when Khalsa Aid offered their service

Farmers’ protest in Delhi 2020-21

One of the most recent instances was the year-long farmers’ protest on Delhi borders where the Khalsa Aid came for help by offering free food, setting up air coolers, supplying drinking water and distributing mosquito repellent creams.

Volunteer teams unloading Air coolers that came in earlier today for the shelter home at Singhu border. We are thankful to the sangat for their love and support.#farmersprotest #khalsaaidindia #khalsaaid pic.twitter.com/DwfpKEcvAC — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) March 1, 2021

During the winter months, the NGO set up a 600-bed night shelter along with two ‘Kisan Malls’ to provide various items of daily use to the agitating farmers.

COVID-19 relief work

Khalsa Aid volunteers joined relief operations in several countries across the world, including the UK, Nepal, and India.

The organisation helped provide free emergency medical services to patients of COVID-19. It supported medical networks across India, including medical facilities and NGOs to assist COVID patients.

Syrian refugee crisis in 2014

The volunteers of Khalsa Aid helped Syrian refugees that had fled the war-ravaged country with food, clothes, shelter and medical attention.

The organisation said that their activity among the Syrian refugees spanned across Syria, Greece and Lebanon where most of the war displaced are currently living.

Rohingya refugee crisis in 2017

As Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar to find safe haven in Bangladesh, a team of Khalsa Aid volunteers met them with drinking water, food and free transportation to refugee camps.

The group set up a daily langar service to feed 30,000-50,000 people every day.

Kerala floods in 2018

After the devastating floods of 2018 in Kerala, the members of Khalsa Aid arrived in the state to help those in need with food, clothes, medical treatment and items of daily use.

The group provided 15,000 people with hot meals on a daily basis, distributed essential day packs that included toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, sanitary towels, tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets, medical kits and clothing.

They also distributed dry ration packets that consisted of rice, dal, sugar, salt, and tea.



