'Langar on train': Sikhs help people leaving war-hit Ukraine, watch viral video

The video was shared by Ravinder Singh, the CEO and founder of Khalsa Aid.

Amid increasing chaos and resistance in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a video showing Sikh volunteers distributing 'langar on train' has won hearts online. In the video, members of Khalsa Aid can be seen serving food to people who are trying to get out of eastern Ukraine on trains amid full-scale Russian assault.

The video was shared by Ravinder Singh, the CEO and founder of Khalsa Aid. “These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is traveling east of Ukraine to the west (to the Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar assistance to many students from different countries,” he wrote in the caption.

#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border ) Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries.What a guy#UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/CyWZnWVePz — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 25, 2022

Since being shared, the 18-second clip has garnered over 134.5 K views and over 6,600 likes. Twitter users have hailed the act of kindness performed by members of Khalsa Aid.

A Twitter user hailed the Sikh community's selfless service.

Kudos to the Sikhs for their selfless act to provide quality food with respect and dignity, and no questions asked. Hats off to them. Very honorable acts of Sikhs all across the world. No caste, no gender, no religion, only humanity. If we all follow the same, peace prevail — Alok Vaid (@AlokVaid1) February 26, 2022

Retweeting the video, another user wrote that Sikhs again showed that they are always ready to help the needy.

And they're at it again. Sikhs showing what they are known for - taking care of the hungry and needy! 💕🙏 https://t.co/7xMs9YrYOG — Corinne Rodrigues (@CorinneBlogs) February 26, 2022

A Twitter user praised the volunteers for their kind act in times of need.

You guys & gals are amazing! 🙏🏾❤️ — Rupinder Hardy (@rupinder_hardy) February 25, 2022



Another wrote that Sikhs are always ready to serve humanity.

Earlier, Khalsa Aid also stationed relief teams in Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Moldova to help those who are trying to get out of war-torn Ukraine.

As of tomorrow @Khalsa_Aid will have relief teams on the ground in 4 countries to assist those fleeing the war in #Ukraine : Poland, Moldova, Slovakia & Romania. #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineUnderAttack — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 26, 2022

The Khalsa Aid also informed on their Twitter handle that they are receiving several calls for assistance from Indians trapped in combat zones.

Our @Khalsa_Aid UK office is receiving 100s of calls from indian students in #Ukraine and from their loved ones from all over India. We have several volunteers manning and processing the calls. We are unable to do much in Ukraine but we do have teams in most bordering countries — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 26, 2022

Khalsa Aid is an international non-profit humanitarian organisation based in the United Kingdom. As per reports, Khalsa Aid provided assistance during several international crises, including the Syrian civil war and the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar.

For the third day in a row, Russian soldiers bombarded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that the capital city Kyiv is still in Ukraine's control.