Is the security situation in Afghanistan for traders alarming?

New Delhi: The security situation in Afghanistan for traders has been alarming. According to the president of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce Khan Jan Alokozai, 13 businessmen have been kidnapped, presumably for ransom or as pressure tactics, resulting in business owners leaving the country.

In January, a businessman was released in an operation by the Islamic Emirate forces in the Taimani area in Kabul.

According to the officials, at least four kidnappers were killed in the operation.

“A clash happened between the abductors and the security forces, in which four people were killed and the businessman was rescued safely,” said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul security department.

Ibrahim Qassimi, the trader, who was rescued from the kidnappers expressed happiness over his release from the kidnappers.

“The Kabul security department had surrounded the area and they (abductors) were not able to flee. They (security forces) first rescued me sound and safe and then shot dead all the robbers,” Qassimi said.

Meanwhile, the Union of Money Exchangers in the Sarai Shahzada market called on the Islamic Emirate to make efforts for the release of traders and money exchangers who have been abducted.

In 2021, more than 40 business people were abducted in the city of Kabul and across the country over the past two months.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said these traders have been kidnapped in Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Herat and Balk provinces.

The kidnappings are usually a result of a massive collapse in investment and businesses as many traders withdrew their investment from Afghanistan following the rapid fall of the former government.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.