Iran protests: Around 100 await probable death sentence behind bars

New Delhi: Iranian government has charged around 100 protestors, arrested for participating in the now over three months-long nationwide agitations against the country’s Islamic regime, with offences that warrant the death sentence.

Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based rights group, on Tuesday, released a report identifying at least 100 people facing the threat of potential capital punishment.

Of the 100, the report said, 11 had already been sentenced to death. The list also included five women.

Many of these awaiting a probable death sentence even lacked any legal representation for a fair trial, the report added.

Meanwhile, Iran earlier this month executed two men for having participated in the protests in the regime’s push to suppress the agitations.

Iran has been rocked by protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested and allegedly tortured by the Morality police for not dressing modestly enough.

Iran has a compulsory Hijab law, which asks women to cover their heads and adhere to a strict dress code. The Morality police are the enforcer of the law.

Protestors have taken to the streets for over three months now, with many having been killed by the forces, calling for an end to the compulsory Hijab law and disbanding the Morality police.

Iranian government in early December said that over 200 people, including security forces, have been killed in the protests.

However, the IHR on Tuesday issued a fresh death toll which said the dead numbered as high as 476.

At least 14000 people have been thrown behind bars ever since the protests started, the UN said in November.

