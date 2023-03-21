In talks with Xi Jinping, Putin says Russia, China contribute to strengthening multipolar world

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday met Chinese President Xi Jinping and said relations between Moscow and Beijing contribute to strengthening the multipolar world.

“As a whole, our interaction on the international scene undoubtedly contributes to strengthening the fundamental principles of the world order and the multipolar system,” Putin said, TASS news agency reported.

He said that the two countries have a lot of issues to discuss in the sphere of economic interaction as well. “Tomorrow (March 21) we will be able to talk about that with the participation of our partners and counterparts. Today (March 20) I am glad that you have deemed it possible to find time and come in the evening to talk calmly on all the issues of interest for us in an informal and friendly atmosphere,” the Russian president said.

On Tuesday, Putin and Xi Jinping will hold their basic talks with the participation of delegations from both countries.

According to AFP, Putin told his Chinese counterpart on Monday that Russia was open to discussing China’s proposals to end the fighting in Ukraine at the start of high-stakes talks in the Kremlin.

The summit comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but Washington warned the world should not be fooled by Beijing’s moves.

Xi’s three-day trip also serves as a show of support for internationally isolated Putin, just days after a war crimes tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest over accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

“We are always open to negotiations,” Putin told the Chinese leader, who was on his first visit to Moscow since the start of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

