In numbers: Who provides the most aid to Ukraine?

Kyiv: Ever since Russia sent troops to Ukraine on 24 February, the US, EU and European countries have remained at the forefront in providing military, financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

According to reports, Ukrainians are bracing for further attacks during the winter season and are seeking more weapons from the Western countries, including particular air defence systems to protect critical facilities.

“Following the EU’s decision of large new financial aid, Europe has for the first time surpassed the US in the value of total committed aid to Ukraine. Germany has become the largest donor country in Europe,” according to the latest data released this week by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German think-tank.

In view of Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure and the winter season, the focus is primarily on air defense systems and cold weather equipment, it added.

The United States is Ukraine’s biggest aid donor as it has made about 47.8 billion euros (USD 50.3 billion) of military, financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, with almost half coming in the form of military assistance.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, reiterating Washington’s strong support for the war-torn country and welcoming his counterpart’s “openness to a just peace,” the White House said. The call came as Russia has been targeting the Kyiv’s infrastructure, causing widespread energy cuts and leaving millions without power as temperatures drop.

On the other hand, an aid of 35 billion euros (USD 36.8 billion) have been provided to Kyiv by EU institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the EU Commission and Council, and the European Peace Facility.

Between 24 January and 20 November, the UK remained the third-highest contributor of aid to Ukraine with 7.1 billion euros (USD 7.5 billion).

Overall, EU countries and institutions now total nearly 52 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The main reason for the changes is an 18-billion-euro Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package agreed by the EU for 2023, Kiel Institute data indicates.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.