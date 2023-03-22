In New Zealand love is a govt affair as country launches campaign to help teens deal with break-ups

Wellington: New Zealand government has launched a campaign to help teenagers deal with break-ups.

The ‘Love Better’ or campaign includes a video that encourages teenagers to delete their exes on social media.

The associate minister for social development, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, was quoted in the Guardian saying that no other administration in the world has tried this strategy out.

“The power of this campaign is also in the way we’re doing this using some of those real, raw stories while also making sure we have platforms that reach young people.”

Through the campaign the New Zealand government is planning to support young people through the experience of being dumped and offer healthy ways to process their emotions, enabling them to use it to their advantage.

The video can be found on all GenZ friendly social media platforms with #OwnTheFeels. It opens with an affirmation that “breakups suck” followed by the voiceover which explains that ‘Love Better’ “is a community of the freshly broken-up helping the freshly broken-up, to keep a little hurt from becoming a lotta hurt”.

It includes videos, articles, podcasts, and other social media material, including on TikTok and Instagram.

Instead of staged or scripted enactments, it uses real footage of young people talking about how they cope with breakups.

According to study the government commissioned in 2022, 87% of New Zealanders aged 16 to 24 who have been in a relationship have suffered harm that went beyond the common hurt of ending it.

According to the statistics, the majority of young people, or 55%, are not confident or only “somewhat confident” that they could terminate a relationship amicably.

One in six young people reported having physical fights in their relationships, despite the fact that the majority of the reported pain was emotional.

In 2021, the Labour-led government unveiled New Zealand’s first plan to end domestic violence, a problem that had baffled earlier administrations and was generally acknowledged as one of the nation’s worst social ills despite being difficult to measure.

Radhakrishnan, who ran a refuge organization before she joined parliament, said, “Family and sexual violence are very prevalent in New Zealand. We’ve been trying to change that, and we realize we’ll need some creative solutions to make it happen.

According to the government, the campaign will cost NZ$6.4m over three years, which will be distributed through previous funding announcements.

Some of the funds were given to Youthline, an established peer support service, for a special text and email service to aid young people who need more assistance after seeing the Love Better messaging online.

According to Jo Madsen, clinical lead at Youthline, “normally it seems like your only choice after a breakup, other than absolutely hating the person or cutting off the person, is not feeling anything in response. So it’s really cool to demonstrate that having these emotions in response to a breakup is normal, and that there are healthy methods to deal with them.

She claimed that the emergence of the internet and social media had given breakups new, intricate dynamics.

