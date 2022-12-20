Imran Khan’s alleged ‘sex call’ goes viral, PTI cries character assassination

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is again in news and this time for all the wrong reasons. An alleged recording of a phone call of the cricketer-turned-politician with a woman in which he can be heard making lewd and vulgar remarks has gone viral, drawing criticism from people ahead of the elections in the country next year.

Imran Khan’s ‘vulgar’ call to woman goes viral

According to reports in Pakistani media, Imran Khan’s leaked call recordings were shared on YouTube channel by a local journalist named Syed Ali Haider.

Some of the Pakistani news portals claimed that the audio is from Pakistan PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).

The ‘call recording leak’ has left everyone surprised in the Islamic country.

In the leaked clip that has gone viral, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan can be heard having an “adult chat”. Some Pakistani newspapers claimed that Imran Khan was heard having an intimate conversation with a woman.

Several other journalists too alleged that Imran Khan was caught having “adult conversation” with the lady. A scribe named Naila Inayat in a post on Twitter said, “In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi.”

In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi. — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022

"Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official, run by a Pak journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women," tweeted Defense analyst Retd Major Gaurav Arya.

Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official, run by a Pak journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women. Imran Khan is certainly not waiting to go to jannat & get 72 hoors. pic.twitter.com/SSDULga6qk — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 20, 2022

People took to social media to react to Imran Khan call leak.

Warning: Offensive language; viewer discretion advised

'Fake audio' says Imran Khan's party

A leader of PTI, Dr Arslan Khalid said that the viral audio targetting Imran Khan is "fake".

"Political opponents of the PTI chairman can’t think beyond creating fake audios and videos," said Khalid, who served as Focal Person (Digital Media) to Imran Khan during his regime.

Though he did not directly name anyone for the audio leak, he seemed to suggest that a PML-N leader sitting abroad was behind it.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani also condemned character assassination of Imran Khan and lashed out at the federal government for using fake videos and audios against its opponents.

PTI social media worker known as Mariam’s Madness said, “Third class politicians” were behind the fake audio clip."

