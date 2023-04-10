Elon Musk believes Twitter’s affiliate badges will reduce impersonation. Here’s how they work

Twitter has begun to phase out the traditional or legacy blue check marks in favour of affiliate badges. These affiliate badges will display beside the verified checkmark on an account. The primary function of the badges is to draw attention to the user’s parent account.

T(w)itter Daily News recently reported that the functionality has begun to roll out and can already be seen on former US President Barack Obama’s account. Elon Musk responded to the tweet by saying, “This will be great for reducing impersonation risk.”

This will be great for reducing impersonation risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023



Twitter Blue and Twitter Gold

The deadline for firms and individuals to pay for verification check marks for their accounts was April 1. If this is not done, Twitter will remove their Blue check mark. Some customers are still seeing blue check marks on their accounts days later, although they are anticipated to be deleted soon.

In India, a Twitter Blue membership costs $8 per month for individual users; 900 for mobile and 650 for online. ‘Verified for Organizations’ starts at $1000 per month for businesses.

Twitter recently added a gold check-mark for businesses and brands, while government accounts now use a grey check mark. In the United States, the only way to maintain a gold or grey check-mark badge will be to subscribe to the social network’s new Twitter Verified Organizations programme. The membership will cost $1,000 per month (plus tax) with an extra affiliate subaccount costing $50 per month (plus tax).

When “verification” backfired

Musk initially announced the feature in the same week that Twitter failed to bring out paid account verification for the first time. Verified trolls utilised the site to spoof corporations and celebrities when the firm began enrolling individuals in its revised Twitter Blue membership. For companies like Eli Lilly, the situation was a nightmare.

The pharmaceutical business’s market worth was reduced by billions of dollars when a fraudulent “verified” account deceived customers into believing the company was producing insulin-free products.

How affiliate badges will be given out

Organizations may seek to become verified, and every Twitter account linked to a verified organisation will be “automatically verified,” Musk said. However, organisations must pay a $1,000 monthly subscription fee.

An organisation can designate a user to become an “affiliate,” which Twitter defines as “any individual or entity associated with them,” such as leadership, support handles, employees, or brands.

Each associated user for a verified organisation will cost an extra $50 on top of the $1,000 charge, and every linked user will receive one of Twitter’s colour-coded verification badges as well as an “affiliate badge” that will connect other users to the organisation.

Now, there’s a catch. Twitter’s top 500 advertisers and the 10,000 most-followed organisations will retain their verification status. Whether people or other accounts associated with these 500 advertisers and 10,000 most followed organisations, will get affiliated badges, remains to be seen.

Accounts representing a national government or government officials will be given a grey checkmark without having to pay a subscription fee, such as the White House—which said it would not pay to have its staff verified—and President Joe Biden, while government organisations at the state or local level can apply for eligibility.

