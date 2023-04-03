Twitter legacy blue tick: What's happening with Twitter Blue? Not even Musk knows for sure

Elon Musk revealed last month that Twitter will begin removing blue checkmarks from heritage names, accounts that ‘earned’ the authentication symbol but do not pay for a Twitter Blue membership, on April 1.

However, it appears that the blue tick mark is still present on several heritage handles, making it difficult to distinguish between those with legacy identities and paid confirmed handles.

A new message

When users click on the blue checkmark, several accounts, including Firstpost’s Tech2 page, display the caption “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.” This implies that there is no way to determine whether an account was confirmed through the previous procedure or received a Twitter Blue.

While celebrities with millions of fans may not be affected, smaller musicians, lesser-known writers, and personalities, among others, may be impersonated. The new Twitter Blue authentication may not be fully functional yet.

Musk first introduced the new Twitter Blue subscription service in November, and the microblogging platform saw a rise in fake profiles receiving blue check marks after spending $8. Twitter quickly reversed its decision and reintroduced the service a month later with new regulations.

The same message was presented even at that moment. The difference between then and now is that there are some steps in place to take down fake parody profiles.

What happens to legacy verified accounts?

All of the legacy-verified accounts have been pondering what the point of the changed statement was. Musk has oscillated with his choices since acquiring the Bluebird app, moving them back and forth time and again. Furthermore, those who spent $8 for a blue tick have been constantly ridiculed on the site.

Twitter has pulled the blue tick from the New York Times’ (NYT) primary page after the news outfit stated that it would not join up for the social media platform’s new paid-for authentication policy. According to Twitter’s policy, verified check marks are only available for businesses must pay $1,000 per month for gold check marks, and $50 for affiliated marks, while people can get blue checks for as little as $8 in the United States.

What are other social media platforms doing about verified accounts?

Following in the footsteps of Elon Musk’s Twitter, social media giant Meta recently allowed users in the United States to have their Meta profiles on Facebook and Instagram confirmed with a blue tick for $14.99 per month.

Meta Verified costs Rs 1,450/month on mobile platforms and Rs 1,099/month if registered through a web browser. Meta-verified, like Twitter Blue, will give a blue checkmark to Instagram and Facebook profiles. Right now, Meta verified is in testing, and eager users must join a waiting list to have their Facebook and Instagram profiles validated.

Meanwhile, Koo, India’s own microblogging site and the world’s second-largest microblogging platform has announced that it will offer free lifetime verification to all notable personalities that qualify. In recognition of eminence or achievements or professional status, Koo awards a Yellow Tick against user profiles after they meet the criteria that’s clearly published on its website.

Koo provides a number of features free of cost. Some of these features include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, the ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetization tools for creators, a loyalty program for users

“Every stakeholder gains from being on Koo. We will never charge for a feature that the internet was supposed to provide for free. Platforms need to enable. Not extract,” said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo.

