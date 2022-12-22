Hooligans burn so much rubber in Australian town that drag marks are visible from satellite

Tasmania: A small town in the southern part here has become a hotspot for hooliganism as youths have demolished the streets by performing stunts, specially burnouts, everywhere.

A video getting viral on social media shows white smoke billowing out from behind burning cars as they race up a residential street in Clarendon Vale.

The mishaps have not only left burnout marks that are visible on Google Maps satellite images, but they have also terrified nearby residents who are being ejected from the so-called “ghetto suburb.”

According to a local, hooning, or anti-social behaviour, has been prevalent in the area for years but has dramatically increased recently.

“They genuinely believe they are above the law. The police have ruled it out. It’s a ghetto suburb run by (hoons),” the resident explained.

According to the resident, the hoons had previously’spun the tyres until they exploded,’ scattering debris across the road.

“There’s a mentality that says, we’re in charge of this neighbourhood, and no one’s going to tell us what we can or can’t do, and by the time the cops arrive, they’ve already completed their five minutes of burnouts and are gone,” a residents told media.

Reportedly, the residents have raised the issue with local council and filed complaints with police at various times but no action was taken at any level.

It does not get reported at all because it’s not worth it. It’s just another day in Clarendon Vale,’ the resident said.

Clarendon Vale Neighbourhood Centre manager Kristy Leishman told a newspaper reporter that the situation’ has left residents afraid to leave their homes.

“We have some that go up and down past our centre and that’s a daily occurrence, mostly motorbikes. We do have cars doing burnouts and things which is just absolutely ridiculous,” another resident told media.

Reports say that the hooligans recently shut a road behind a school and performed stunts for hours.

“So that’s a regular occurrence – burnouts and that sort of thing – happens every night,” said a resident.

“Unfortunately, our community feels a little bit let down because they ring and nothing happens,” he added.

As per the cops in Tasmania, there had been 15 hooning type dispatch incidents attended in Clarendon Vale between July and October, with more incidents reported in the last few months.

“Reducing these types of behaviour remains a focus for Tasmania Police,” said Clarence Police Division Inspector Brett Berry.

“Recent incidents were attended by police from the Clarence and Road Policing Services. The attendances have been supported by specialist resources including a range of technologies and detection techniques to assist in the identification of offenders,” he said.

Police officials claim that they are investigating several such incidents to prosecute offending drivers.

“In April, a local shared online there was an incident with more than ‘a hundred people with almost as many cars’ gathered on Bradman Street behind the Clarendon Vale Primary School.

Cars and bikes were doing burnouts, revving engines driving around dangerously in the area.

All of Clarendon Vale was covered in smoke from tyres’, they said.

Residents were scared, some of them who suffer with medical conditions had to leave the area.

The local primary school grounds were also damaged by the hoons.

One local shared their disappointment, writing the hoons have “nothing better to do than disrespect local people and property”.

Reports suggest that he community is looking to work with the local council to implement strategies to reduce hooning and improve driver safety.

