'Pyromania': Australian teenager used to light fires to save people and become hero; arrested

An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter in Australia has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately igniting fires. The fires were reportedly set intentionally before he assisted his fellow firefighters in dousing the blazes.

The individual, identified as Jack Hardidge, had previously uploaded a video showcasing a fire just a few months prior to the alleged incidents. This video was posted shortly after he suffered the loss of his mother.

Arson investigators took action on Wednesday morning, detaining Jack Hardidge. Subsequently, he was charged with multiple counts, including intentionally causing fires and recklessly allowing them to spread.

Additional charges relate to the destruction of property valued up to $2,000. The alleged occurrences transpired across various locations in the Hunter Valley, including Weston, Pelaw Main, Bellbird, Greta, Aberglasslyn, Melville, and Cessnock. The timeframe of these incidents spans July and August of the current year.

Law enforcement asserts that Hardidge deliberately ignited fires in grassy areas within the aforementioned locations. Strikingly, it is alleged that he later attended these fire sites in his role as a volunteer for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS), lending assistance in extinguishing the flames.

New information uncovered by Daily Mail Australia reveals that in May, a video was shared on TikTok by Hardidge. This video seemingly romanticizes firefighting and emerged shortly after the demise of his mother in March. The video is set to an intense drum rhythm, and it commences with the caption ‘Fire fighting is boring,’ juxtaposed with an image of Hardidge in firefighting attire, offering a thumbs-up gesture as smoke envelops the scene.

In response to the caption, the video conveys ‘Not for me,’ as it portrays flames devouring trees and underbrush while smoke billows into the sky.

Notably volunteering with the Maitland Vale/Luskintyre division of the NSW Rural Fire Service, the teenager captioned the video with ‘love it.’ His social media profiles are replete with evidence of his enthusiasm for his voluntary role, showcasing him in action deploying hoses and grinning in front of NSW Rural Fire Service premises.

Furthermore, it has come to light that Hardidge experienced the loss of his mother, Jennifer, in March of this year. The 41-year-old mother of four was fondly remembered by her son as his ‘closest supporter and my best friend.’

The arrest of Hardidge unfolded at his residence in the Hunter Valley around 8:20 am on Wednesday. Taken into custody and escorted by handcuffed officers, he was transported to the Maitland Police Station. There, he faced charges related to the alleged deliberate ignition of fires. Presently, he remains in police custody and has been denied bail.

He is scheduled to appear at Maitland Local Court in due course.

Acting Superintendent Richard Puffett, who leads the Financial Crimes Squad, emphasized the commitment of his team to investigating suspicious fires as the bushfire season approaches in New South Wales. Given the state’s history of extreme weather events, including floods and fires, the upcoming months are expected to bring rising temperatures and heightened fire risk.

With a substantial amount of dry vegetation present across the region, the public is urged to maintain vigilance during this year’s bushfire season. Authorities encourage individuals who notice anything unusual to promptly contact the police, underscoring the potential danger and lethality of bushfires.