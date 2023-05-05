Google unveils the Pixel Fold, its first foldable device in a teaser video ahead of May launch

After months of rumours and speculations regarding their first foldable device, Google has finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel Fold. The Pixel Fold will be the latest foldable smartphone to hit the market, and is likely to be launched at Google’s I/O 2023 conference, scheduled for next week.

Google hasn’t given any details about the gadget, but a quick teaser video shows a full-size outside display on a phone that folds up in the same way as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold smartphones. The camera bar on the rear is comparable to earlier Pixel smartphones but not as conspicuous, as seen by leaked marketing materials and even a hands-on video.

Also read: Google Pixel Fold appears on Geekbench, specifications and possible launch timeline revealed

According to CNBC, the Pixel Fold will be a 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet. It will apparently include a Google Tensor G2 CPU, weigh 10 ounces, have “the most durable hinge on a foldable,” and cost more over $1,700. The pricing of Samsung’s latest foldable, the Z Fold 4, is $1,799.

The Fold was supposed to debut in 2022, but it didn’t make the cut at last year’s I/O. Rumours concerning its release haven’t stopped in the year since. Google has concentrated on training Android developers how to make their apps function on foldable devices and bigger displays, which might pay off with the release of this gadget and the new Pixel Tablet next week.

The new footage is consistent with previously released Pixel Fold photos. According to the leaked specifications, Google is planning to construct a strong hinge for the tablet. The secondary screen is estimated to be 5.80-inch in size when folded, while the primary, larger screen might be 7.60-inch. However, the bezels around the primary display appear to be quite thick.

In terms of design, the phone’s exterior has the iconic camera visor. It is instantly identifiable as a Pixel phone. However, the elevation appears to be less than that of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google’s Pixel Fold will include a triple camera arrangement, with the third lens clearly being a periscope lens, which we also saw in the Samsung S23 Ultra.

Also read: Google is set to launch the Pixel 7a in India this month, check price availability and other details

Google also stated earlier this week that it will debut a new Pixel gadget in India, most likely the Pixel 7a. The business released a teaser for the device’s Flipkart debut on May 11, the day after Google kicks off I/O 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.