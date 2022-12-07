Wednesday, December 07, 2022Back to
Google Pixel Fold appears on Geekbench, specifications and possible launch timeline revealed

The Pixel Fold, which can also be launched as the Google Felix, will feature Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor, 12GB RAM and at least three cameras. For the displays, we may see a 7.58-inch main internal display and a 5.8-inch panel panel for the exterior one.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 07, 2022 10:20:00 IST

Rumours and leaks about Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone have been going around for almost a year now. What was supposed to be a halo product from Google, ready to be launched alongside the Pixel 7 series, was pushed to Q4 of 2022 and then Q1 of 2023. Now, a fresh leak has emerged about the Pixel Fold that sheds some light on its processing prowess.

Google Pixel Fold appears on Geekbench, specifications and possible launch timeline revealed

Digital rendering of the Google Pixel Fold, based on the current Pixel 7 series. Image Credit: Front Page Tech

A fresh Geekbench listing that was spotted by notable tipster Mukul Sharma, suggests that the Pixel Fold has been codenamed Felix, and will likely carry the same name at the time of  the final, public release. The leak also shows what Google’s Pixel Fold scored in the Geekbench benchmark. 


The upcoming foldable smartphone from Google had a single-core score of 1047 and a multi-core score of 3257. The smartphone has an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.85GHz and paired with 12GB RAM. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the device will run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box.

This is in line with the previous leaks, which suggested that the upcoming foldable from Google will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 processor.

Although this particular leak did not divulge any details regarding the cameras or the displays that the Pixel Fold or Google Felix will have, previous leaks suggest that the foldable device’s folding screen will resemble that of the OPPO Find N from the front and the Google Pixel 7 from the rear. The Pixel Fold will also reportedly have a 7.58-inch main display which would be manufactured by Samsung. The front or external display will be a 5.8-inch panel, again, from Samsung.

As for the cameras, the foldable phone from Google will have at least three cameras. These include a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX363 sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary camera with the Sony IMX386 sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the Sony IMX355 sensor.

For a change, Google has kept the Pixel Fold under wraps in a better manner than what it has done with most of its recent launches. There haven’t been any accidental leaks of the device itself, so we really don’t know what the device looks like. Therefore, all the details such as the dimensions of the screen and the number of cameras are speculative and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

As for the launch, the Pixel Fold, Pixel Notepad, or Google Felix – whatever Google finally decides to name the device – will launch sometime in 2023, probably in the first calendar quarter. It is rumoured to be launched along with the Pixel 7a.

