Google has finally launched their Pixel Fold for a whopping $1,800. Clearly, the Pixel Fold is a halo product, a product designed to make soundwave and headline, more than it is design to make actual sales. This leaves Apple to be the only major mobile manufacturer to not have a foldable device in its portfolio.

Samsung and other competitors have been making efforts to promote foldable smartphones and tablets in the market for some time. Although this remains a niche market, rumours suggest that Apple has been internally exploring the concept of foldable devices. However, it is currently uncertain when or if Apple will introduce a foldable iPhone or iPad. In the following details, we will outline the information available thus far.

Apple is certainly working on foldable devices

There are rumours circulating that Apple is in the process of developing prototypes for foldable iPhones and iPads, although these devices are still far from being released. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have reported that Apple’s first foldable product may be introduced no earlier than 2025. Specific details about these devices have not been disclosed yet.

This cautious approach from Apple is not surprising, considering the company’s recent conservative strategy. Launching a foldable phone at this stage could pose supply challenges due to the limited availability and higher costs associated with the technology, especially considering Apple’s high volume of device shipments.

In terms of design, insiders familiar with the matter have suggested that Apple has various prototypes under development. One of the prototypes resembles an iPhone that can be folded, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Another prototype takes the form of an iPad that can be folded to transform into a phone. Ming-Chi Kuo has also indicated that he believes the foldable tablet will be introduced before the foldable phone.

“I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable,” said Kuo.

A possible line of foldable products – iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

In addition to the rumours surrounding foldable iPhones and iPads, there have been reports that Apple has been in discussions with suppliers regarding 20-inch displays for a potential foldable laptop.

However, it’s important to note that these discussions are related to experimental prototypes, and there are no imminent plans to release such products. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to observe that while foldable devices may not be a priority for Apple currently, the company is not ruling out the possibility in the future.

Apple’s folding devices will be very expensive

According to CCS Insight, Apple’s first foldable device is predicted to have a price tag of around $2,500, making it significantly more expensive than current iPhones.

However, it’s worth noting that foldable devices from other companies are also priced at a premium. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google’s Pixel Fold both start at $1,799, indicating that foldable technology comes at a higher cost in general.

