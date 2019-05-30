Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple granted patents featuring foldable displays that bend both ways: Report

There are no specifics on whether this foldable display will be for a new iPhone.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 16:21:34 IST

Foldable smartphones are the future and since Huawei and Samsung are already on the verge of making their first foldable phones available for the masses, Apple appears to have joined the race as well.

As per a report by CNN, Apple has managed to land a patent approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a foldable screen which could be used on iPhones and other devices.

Apple granted patents featuring foldable displays that bend both ways: Report

Image: Apple/ USPTO

There are no specifics on whether this patented display will feature a new iPhone, iPad or some other Apple product, but instead, it's listed as just for an "electronic device." The patent shows displays folded in a number of configurations, some even featuring more than one bend.

Image: Apple/ USPTO

Image: Apple/ USPTO

Back in February this year, Apple updated a patent for a foldable clamshell phone, which was originally submitted in 2011.

That came around the time when Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Fold. Samsung was initially expected to launch the Fold in the US on 26 April but subsequently delayed it after some review units suffered screen malfunctions. Since it's still early days for foldable displays, it could take Apple a while to perfect its implementation on one of its devices.

Even though Apple has a patent for the foldable display and cover, this doesn't necessarily suggest that the company will be doling out foldable iPhones in the near future.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival


also see

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch gets delayed, to arrive after June: Report

May 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch gets delayed, to arrive after June: Report
Samsung could reportedly launch the remodled Galaxy Fold next month

Samsung

Samsung could reportedly launch the remodled Galaxy Fold next month

May 19, 2019
Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

Apple

Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

May 22, 2019
After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

Apple

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

May 20, 2019
Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

May 18, 2019
Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000

iPhone

Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000

May 23, 2019

science

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019