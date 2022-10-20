Thursday, October 20, 2022Back to
Apple will release a foldable iPad worth $2,300-2,500, by 2024, before they launch a foldable iPhone

Apple doesn't want to jeopardise the regular iPhones, in case there are issues with the foldable iPhones. Hence, they will be starting their foldable venture with the iPad, and launching it by 2024.


FP StaffOct 20, 2022 12:22:48 IST

Tech enthusiasts and fans of Apple have been waiting for the tech company to finally enter the foldable devices market and launch the foldable iPhone. Apple, on the other hand, wants to get the foldable iPhone just right and hence is taking its time to make one. Now, certain reports claim that we might actually get a foldable iPad before we get the foldable iPhone.

Apple doesn’t want to jeopardise the regular iPhones that they sell. Hence, they are experimenting with the foldable form factor with their iPad. Image Credit: Apple

As per marketing research firm CCS Insight’s annual predictions report, Apple would be keen to avoid any technical issues with a folding phone and instead prefer to dip its toes into the foldable market through a tablet. The main reason behind this could be the fact that a folding iPhone would be risky for Apple as it may downgrade the sales of the conventional iPhone, one of Apple’s most profitable devices.

There are reports that Apple is in talks with LG to develop an ultra-thin cover glass for its entire range of foldable devices.

Rumours from reputable Apple tipsters have suggested that in 2024, Apple will launch a foldable device. While most people have believed that it would be the foldable iPhone, it now is making sense to tech analysts if Apple starts their venture into the foldables market with a tablet. 

Whatever may be the case, the foldable iPad or the foldable iPhone, whichever device is launched first, will be super expensive, as well as very unusual. Apple may be slow in adopting some of the technological developments especially if they were made by their competitors, but when they do take those developments up, they add their own engineering flair to it.

It is estimated that the first foldable iPad will easily cost about $2,300-2,500 for the base variant. The first foldable iPhone on the other hand is expected to cost about $2,000, assuming it releases in 2024.

As for the size of the foldable, Apple’s foldable iPad will have a display size that will be almost 20-inches, whereas the iPhone is likely to get an 8 or 9-inch main display. Apple could use a secondary display on the outside of the devices that will have colour e-ink technology, for efficient battery utilization.

