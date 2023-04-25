Foldable Pixel Phone Leaked: Leaked video shows what might be Google’s first foldable device

Unlike Samsung, Huawei, and many of its smartphone competitors, Google has yet to release a foldable phone – but that may soon change.

On Twitter, leaked footage of what is believed to be Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, has been shared. It depicts a sleek black smartphone with an outside screen that opens to expose a second tablet-sized display within.

Behold the Pixel Fold! // Leaked video reveals Google’s foldable smartphone ahead of I/O event. A leaked video of the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Fold has surfaced online, shared by reliable insider Kuba Wojciechowskihttps://t.co/oQ23bBk1ER pic.twitter.com/EjrJUttk0i — Durov’s Code (@durovs_code) April 24, 2023



Although it is unknown whether this is a Google product, the Pixel Fold is slated to be announced next month by the US tech giant. Apple is another tech behemoth that has failed to release a foldable phone, despite the fact that some iPhone aficionados have already produced a mockup of what this may look like.

The latest video purportedly showing the Pixel Fold was shared by reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, who informed the Verge that it was shot over a month ago. According to The Verge, there’s no official Google branding or emblems on the gadget, so it may be a Samsung prototype.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel Fold at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 10, before shipping the smartphone the following month. Citing internal documents, CNBC said Pixel Fold will have the ‘most durable hinge on a foldable phone’ and will cost $1,700 (£1,350) and upwards.

In comparison, Samsung’s latest flagship foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, starts from $1,800 in the US or £1,649 in the UK.

According to CNBC, the Pixel Fold will fold like a book to show a tiny tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen, while the smaller outside panel will measure 5.8 inches across. The Pixel Fold will also have a bigger battery, making it heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold (283g vs. 276g).

It will also allegedly have Google’s Tensor G2 engine, which powers the current Google Pixel 7 smartphone line, which was unveiled last October. Official information regarding the new device is scant, but the special Google I/O homepage features an interesting graphic that appears to represent two foldables facing each other.

After entering the smartphone industry with the Nexus brand in 2010, Google launched the Pixel line in 2016 – but none of these phones are foldable as of yet. Interestingly, the top Asian smartphone manufacturers – Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo – have all developed foldable phones, although the two US tech titans – Apple and Google – have not.

While the setting is set for Google’s first foldable phone, Apple appears to be waiting a little longer. According to one source, the bulky form of existing folding phones does not mesh with Apple’s design philosophy, despite the fact that the company is said to be working on one.

Apple appears to have registered patents for a foldable phone with a horizontal hinge in the centre, similar to a flip phone. According to Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight, there is currently ‘really no necessity’ for Apple to proceed in the foldable manner.

‘You can be certain that it has had flexible display technology in its laboratories for the previous decade,’ he told reporters. ‘However, there is no business reason for Apple to take the risk of expanding into a niche market when the iPhone has been so phenomenally successful.’

