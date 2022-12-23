Friday, December 23, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google wants its Pixel lineup to resemble Apple’s iPhone lineup by the end of 2025

Google’s roadmap for its Pixel lineup which got leaked accidentally, shows that the company wants its Pixel lineup to mimic what Apple has done with their iPhone lineup.


FP StaffDec 23, 2022 14:16:49 IST

Google’s plans for its hardware division and how it progresses over the next couple of years somehow got leaked earlier this week.

Google wants its Pixel lineup to resemble Apple’s iPhone lineup by the end of 2025

Google’s roadmap for it Pixel lineup which got leaked accidentally, shows that the company wants its Pixel lineup to mimic what Apple has done with their iPhone lineup. Image Credit: Google

From the plan, the one thing that was abundantly clear is that Google wants its Pixel lineup to resemble Apple’s iPhone lineup, and plans to achieve this by 2025.

The Pixel Lineup for 2023
Google will have the same sort of a lineup in 2023, as they had in 2022. First, we will get to see the more budget-oriented version of the Pixel 7 series, called the Pixel 7a, codenamed Lynx.

The flagship series will have the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed Shiba and Husky respectively. We are also likely to see the much anticipated foldable smartphone from Google, called the Pixel Fold. We are also likely to see the revival of the Pixel Tablet, with a pro version as well.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 8 “will have a smaller display and overall smaller form factor,” while the Pixel 8 Pro remains the same.

The Pixel Lineup for 2024
This is the year in which we will see Google mixing things up. The Google Pixel 8a would have a $499 price tag as part of a $50 pricing hike. Given how much might change with the landscape between now and then, it is preferable to think of it as a target rather than a commitment. Also, whether Google launch the Pixel 8a under that name will depend on how well the Pixel 7a performs. 

Other than the Pixel 8a, we will also see a Pixel 9 and two different Pixel 9 Pros, one with a 6.3-inch display, and one with a 6.7-inch display. This will be Google’s return to the Pixel XL model, under which, the launched two flagship devices, with the same specs and performance, but only differing in screen size. Other specifications of the Pixel 9 Pros should be the same. We should also see the second iteration of the Pixel Fold this year.

The Pixel Lineup for 2024
A flip-style smartphone, like the Galaxy Z Flip, sounds a little more certain according to this 2025 roadmap leak, even though Google may be hesitant on a follow-up to the 2023 Pixel Fold. In light of this, Google is considering a different tactic to imitate the 10 Pro series using merely a smaller and bigger version of the Pixel 10. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (which reportedly isn’t selling that well), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max would all be perfectly compatible with this.

Google made clear that it wanted a “Collection” of gadgets with the Pixel Watch and forthcoming Tablet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Digital Maps

Meta, Microsoft and Amazon come together to challenge Google's dominance over digital maps

Dec 16, 2022
Meta, Microsoft and Amazon come together to challenge Google's dominance over digital maps
India will be big export economy; to benefit from open and connected internet: Sundar Pichai

NewsTracker

India will be big export economy; to benefit from open and connected internet: Sundar Pichai

Dec 19, 2022
Google has to delete search results and other info if proven inaccurate, rules EU top court

Google

Google has to delete search results and other info if proven inaccurate, rules EU top court

Dec 09, 2022
Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

NewsTracker

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

Dec 19, 2022
'Glory to Hong Kong' or 'March of the Volunteers': What is Hong Kong's national anthem and the row over it?

NewsTracker

'Glory to Hong Kong' or 'March of the Volunteers': What is Hong Kong's national anthem and the row over it?

Dec 16, 2022
Google has ‘moral obligation’ to replace protest song with national anthem: Hong Kong leader

NewsTracker

Google has ‘moral obligation’ to replace protest song with national anthem: Hong Kong leader

Dec 13, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022