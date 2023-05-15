‘Tesla's AI Will Kill You’ says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak while slamming Elon Musk’s

Steve Wozniak, one of the co-founders of Apple Inc, who is also often considered one of the most influential computer pioneers, recently had really harsh things to say about Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the EV maker’s self-driving AI. Wozniak accused Musk of failing to fulfil his promise of delivering self-driving vehicles and raised concerns about the potential risks associated with Tesla’s self-driving AI technology.

During an interview with CNN, Wozniak acknowledged Musk’s efforts in advancing electric cars but expressed his disappointment that self-driving cars had not yet become a reality.

He mentioned that Musk had assured the public that autonomous vehicles would be available by 2016, and Wozniak himself had paid $50,000 for the promised enhancement for his Tesla EV.

However, the update never happened. According to Wozniak, Musk frequently makes assurances but fails to follow through on them.

Wozniak not only expressed concerns about Tesla’s AI technology but also highlighted the potential dangers it poses. He went as far as to describe the car as an example of AI “gone wrong” and suggested that owning a Tesla could mean experiencing AI that makes false claims and poses risks to one’s safety.

“Purchase a Tesla if you wish to study AI gone awry, making numerous claims, and attempting to kill you at every opportunity,” said Wozniak.

However, Wozniak clarified that his concerns were primarily about the potential misuse and exploitation of AI rather than AI itself. He emphasized the need for regulations to ensure that companies prioritize safety and ethics when developing powerful technologies like AI.

The integration of robots and AI into our daily lives continues to increase. Companies like AvaWatz are utilizing AI to create collaborative teams of robots, known as cobots, that can automate tasks more efficiently while ensuring their own safety.

AvaWatz recently joined Wefunder, enabling anyone to contribute within a limited timeframe.

In March, Wozniak joined other influential figures in the technology industry to sign an open letter calling for a six-month halt in the development of AI systems more advanced than GPT-4. Musk too, had signed the letter. Unlike Musk, however, Wozniak has consistently been very vocal about the ethical development of AI.

Apart from discussing AI, Wozniak also shared his thoughts on how Elon Musk should manage Twitter, which Musk acquired in 2022. It’s worth noting that Wozniak personally avoids social media and does not consider himself an expert in the field.

