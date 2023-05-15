Tesla’s plans to dominate the Chinese market has hit a major trouble. Chinese regulators have announced a recall of nearly every Tesla vehicle ever sold in China due to a potentially hazardous braking and accelerating defect.

The recall includes a total of 1.1 million Tesla vehicles, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, out of the approximately 1.13 million cars that Tesla has sold in China since its entry into the market in 2014.

The reason behind the recall

Chinese regulators have highlighted that without enhanced control over Tesla’s regenerative braking system, which harnesses excess energy when the driver releases the accelerator, unintended acceleration may occur.

The recall in China adds to the challenges that Tesla has been facing in the Asian market. The company experienced difficulties following significant price reductions earlier this year, leading to protests from some Tesla owners in China who felt they missed out on the discounts.

How Tesla plans to resolve the issue

To address the issue, Tesla intends to resolve the problem through an over-the-air software update. This update will provide drivers with more control over the intensity of the regenerative braking system, which lies at the core of the recall.

In case an OTA doesn’t work, Tesla will have to ask users to visit their nearest Tesla service centre, and possibly get their ECUs tweaked.

The recall will have a major impact on Tesla and how the brand’s EVs are perceived in China because of the scale of the recall. The EV market in China is very competitive, with no clear dominant player. Most EV makers offer massive discounts in order to capture a portion of the EV market.

Tesla plagued with recalls

Tesla’s recent recall in China is not the first major recall the company has faced this year. In February, Tesla issued a recall in the United States for over 360,000 vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving software. The company began addressing the issue by providing an over-the-air fix starting in March.

These recalls in both the US and China signify that Tesla is maturing into a conventional car company. Safety recalls are a common occurrence for large automotive brands, especially when they produce millions of vehicles annually.

In an effort to boost sales volumes, Elon Musk has employed tactics similar to those used by traditional automakers. This includes implementing heavy discounts and the offer to pay to registration charges for customers and offering incentives like free Supercharger miles.

Musk has emphasized the importance of 2023 for Tesla, as the company aims to transition from being a niche brand for early adopters to a mass producer of vehicles. He stated to investors that Tesla plans to double its output in 2023, with a goal of manufacturing 2 million vehicles.

